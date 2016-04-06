Kazmir helps Dodgers shut out Padres again

SAN DIEGO -- The Dodgers’ Scott Kazmir wasn’t fazed after Clayton Kershaw set the bar high on opening day.

Kazmir, in his first game as a National Leaguer, delivered an encore to Kershaw’s stellar performance by allowing an infield single over six innings as the Los Angeles blanked the San Diego Padres 3-0 Tuesday night.

Through two games in the season-opening series, the Padres have yet to score a run. The Dodgers pitching staff has yielded just six hits.

Kershaw gave up but a hit over seven innings in a 15-0 win on Monday. Kazmir, a 12-year veteran and three-time American League All-Star, kept the Padres befuddled in notching his first win in three career starts against San Diego.

He permitted just a one-out single by Cory Spangenberg in the first inning on a grounder to second baseman Chase Utley’s right that Spangenberg beat out. The Padres failed to put another runner on base against Kazmir, who combined with three relievers to retire 26 of the final 27 batters.

“I just wanted to get out there and have a good start to the season,” Kazmir said. “Get some outs early and just get in the dugout as quick as possible. I’ve got a defense behind me that gives me a great deal of confidence to make pitches even behind in the count.”

Kazmir (1-0) struck out five as the Padres are the only team in the majors yet to score a run.

“He had the ball going both directions, but we had some pitches to hit and we didn’t take advantage of it,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “You have to tip your cap to him. He was poised all day. He threw the ball well.”

It was Kazmir’s debut with the Dodgers after signing as a free agent in December. Kazmir is being asked to fill the void created when No. 2 starter Zack Greinke went to the Arizona Diamondbacks as a free agent.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was impressed with Kazmir’s variety.

“The fastball, the cutter, he threw some great changeups, threw the curveball when he needed to and kept those guys off balance,” Roberts said. “He really competed well today.”

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his first save. He was preceded by one-inning stints from Pedro Baez and Chris Hatcher.

The Padres were one of only three teams Kazmir had never beaten. He’s never faced the other two, Atlanta and Milwaukee.

James Shields (0-1) surrendered three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. Shields got off to a 7-0 start last season, his first with the Padres.

“I think for the first game of the season I felt pretty good,” Shields said. “The bottom line is we got outplayed today and we got to do a better job overall in all aspects of our game.”

The Dodgers beat the Padres for the eighth consecutive game and claimed their ninth win in their past 12 at San Diego.

Rookie Corey Seager had three hits for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers struck in the fourth inning when Yasiel Puig’s two-run triple supplied a 2-0 lead.

Seager opened the inning with his second single of the game, and Adrian Gonzalez followed with a fly to center field that John Jay played into a double. Puig then roped a line drive over Jay’s head, with the ball one-hopping the 396-foot sign in center, scoring Seager and Gonzalez.

“I think I threw two bad pitches,” Shields said. “One to Adrian that I left up in the zone and the one to Puig that I got too much of the plate on. I set him up exactly how I wanted to set him up, but I got too much plate.”

Added Green: “It looked like (Jay) got twisted up on it and then Puig made us pay.”

Carl Crawford increased the lead to 3-0 with a single through the left side of a drawn-in infield that brought home Puig.

Shortstop Alexei Ramirez’s dazzling play in the first inning stymied the Dodgers, who looked as if they would continue on from Monday’s 15-0 thrashing of San Diego.

With Seager on board via a one-out single, Justin Turner hit a sharp ground to the right of Ramirez. The shortstop made the diving stab, flipped the ball to second baseman Spangenberg, and Spangenberg’s relay to first completed the inning-ending double play.

NOTES: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he expects 2B Howie Kendrick (calf) and C Yasmani Grandal (forearm) to be available for the April 12 home opener against Arizona. Both players started the season on the disabled list. ... LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder) will throw a two-inning simulated game Thursday as he continues his rehabilitation. ... Padres RHP Colin Rea will start Friday’s road opener at Denver. Rea threw an inning of relief in Monday’s loss, but manager Andy Green said that outing replaced Rea’s regular bullpen session. ... San Diego LHP Drew Pomeranz will fill the rotation’s No. 5 spot and start Saturday against the Rockies. ... The Padres wore their throwback brown-and-yellow uniforms.