Dodgers complete shutout sweep of Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Kenta Maeda had a handful of pitches and a stomach full of butterflies when taking the mound for his major league debut Wednesday.

“I was a little bit nervous at first, but my teammates scored four runs for me, so that relaxed me a lot,” the Japanese pitcher said through an interpreter.

Maeda pitched six solid innings and hit a home run, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers past the San Diego Padres 7-0.

San Diego became the first team to open a season with three consecutive shutout losses and set a major league record by starting the season with 27 scoreless innings. The 1943 St. Louis Cardinals held the mark at 26 innings.

Maeda (1-0) scattered five hits as the Dodgers completed the three-game sweep. He struck out four without issuing a walk. The 27-year-old right-hander signed with the Dodgers in January after an eight-year career in Japan.

“I was able to get on the mound the way I usually do and pitch the way I usually do,” Maeda said.

Yimi Garcia, J.P. Howell and Joe Blanton each pitched a hitless inning to complete the win.

The Dodgers, who beat the Padres for the ninth consecutive time, outscored San Diego 25-0 during the series.

Maeda, the eighth Japanese player in Dodgers history, had multiple runners on base in just two innings. He kept the Padres off balance with a fastball in the low 90s, complemented by an effective curveball, slider and changeup.

”Very efficient, and they didn’t really stress him at all,“ Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. ”It was clean.

“Obviously, for him to hit a homer, he got a lot of firsts out of the way. He got his first strikeout, hit, homer, win, so it was a good night.”

Yasiel Puig, who had three hits, smacked his first home run of the season in the eighth to extend the Dodgers’ lead to 6-0.

Padres starter Andrew Cashner (0-1) never recovered from a four-run first inning. He was gone after four innings, having surrendered five runs on six hits and two walks.

The Padres nearly got to Maeda in the sixth, when Cory Spangenberg, who reached on a fielder’s choice, tried to score from third on Wil Myers’ ground ball to first baseman Adrian Gonzalez. Spangenberg was ruled out on A.J. Ellis’ tag from Gonzalez’s throw, and the call was upheld after a three-minute review.

“The reality is this: We had ample opportunities to score runs, and I‘m not going to cry about a call that is made in New York,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “We had two chances with a guy on third base, and we hit two soft ground balls. That is our opportunity.”

The Padres had runners on first and third in the fourth with one out but failed to score.

Maeda shocked everyone when he homered in the fourth, giving the Dodgers a 5-0 lead.

The 352-foot shot over the left field fence in his second major league at-bat had Maeda waving to Dodgers fans as he circled third base. Upon reaching the dugout, his teammates gave him the silent treatment before pouncing on him in a celebratory gesture.

“I was surprised, but then everybody moments later came,” Maeda said. “I was very surprised at first.”

The Dodgers threatened to pad their lead in the third when Gonzalez walked with one out and Puig singled. However, Cashner escaped by striking out Carl Crawford and Joc Pederson.

The struggling Padres got a runner in scoring position in the second. Yangervis Solarte reached on a one-out bunt and took second on Maeda’s errant throw. However, Derek Norris and Alexei Ramirez grounded out.

The Dodgers took advantage of a struggling Cashner in the first inning, getting four runs as he labored while throwing 43 pitches.

Chase Utley opened with a triple and scored on Justin Turner’s one-out single. After Gonzalez’s walk, Crawford drove in Utley with a two-out single. Pederson followed with a two-run single.

“I don’t think it was as bad as the results were,” Cashner said. “I’ve just got to execute better. But it’s definitely tough when a pitcher puts you in a hole like I did by giving up four runs.”

Green is not hoisting a white flag, despite three disheartening games to start his managerial career.

“There is still perspective here, not to be lost,” he said. “We still do have 159 games left, and we will score runs this year. And we will win a series this year.”

NOTES: Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal (forearm) and 2B Howie Kendrick (calf) will play in simulated games Friday. Both are expected to join the team for the home opener on Tuesday. ... Los Angeles 3B Justin Turner, who is coming back from knee surgery, might sit out Thursday in San Francisco. Manager Dave Roberts said he is being cautious with Turner in day games after night games. ... An estimated 40 members of the Japanese media covered Dodgers RHP Kenta Maeda’s major league debut. ... Padres LF Jabari Blash, a Rule 5 draftee, got his first major league start. He went 0-for-3. ... Padres executive Trevor Hoffman, who notched 601 career saves, threw batting practice.