Padres walk away with 3-2 win in 11 innings

SAN DIEGO -- Yangervis Solarte wasn’t swinging “until he threw me a strike.”

And Dodgers reliever Chi-Hui Tsao never did.

After issuing back-to-back walks to Derek Norris and Brett Wallace to load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning on Saturday night, Tsao missed badly on four straight pitches to Solarte to force in the decisive run in the Padres’ 3-2 victory at Petco Park.

It was the second straight walk-off win for the Padres over the Dodgers. On Friday night, Melvin Upton Jr. beat the Dodgers with a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth.

This time, the Padres strolled to victory after Upton fell a foot short of a second walk-off homer in as many nights.

“I was shocked Upton’s ball didn’t go out,” Padres manager Andy Green said of the drive that was pulled down by a leaping Trayce Thompson at the left field wall for the second out in the 11th.

At the time, it seemed like a rally that started with Wil Myers’ leadoff single had fizzled. Then Tsao lost control. With Myers at second with a steal, Tsao walked Norris. Then he walked Wallace, bringing up Solarte, who had come off the disabled list earlier Saturday.

Tsao missed on four straight pitches to Solarte.

“I was going to wait to swing until he threw a strike,” Solarte said through an interpreter. “I wanted to swing, but nothing was close.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts came out to discuss the situation as Myers trotted home on ball four to Solarte.

”I didn’t know if Tsao was getting squeezed and I didn’t want to see a confrontation between (Dodgers catcher) A.J. (Ellis) and (home plate umpire Chris) Guccione,“ Roberts said. ”So I wanted to hear what was going on.

“To have two outs and the wheels came off a little with Tsao. He just couldn’t find the strike zone. We’re finding different ways to lose games. I haven’t seen this one. It’s a tough one. To try to defend it or find an answer, I‘m having a tough time.”

Ellis said Tsao’s final pitches were not strikes.

“The balls were clearly outside,” Ellis said. “I was kind of asking him just to stand up for my team. In my heart, I knew the answer already. It’s not a good feeling to be on the road and lose that way.”

For 5 1/2 innings, the game was a pitching duel between starters Alex Wood of the Dodgers and Cesar Vargas of the Padres.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth on a walk by Jon Jay, a single by Myers and a sacrifice fly by former Dodger Matt Kemp.

The Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh when Adrian Gonzalez beat the Padres shift for the second time with an opposite-field single to left ahead of a two-run, 412-foot homer by Thompson off Vargas.

The Padres tied the score in the bottom of the seventh when Norris opened the inning with a double off Wood, moved to third on a single by Wallace and scored on pinch-hitter Alexi Amarista’s sacrifice fly to left.

Neither team really threatened until the bottom of the 11th.

The teams combined for 32 strikeouts, with the Padres striking out 19 times.

Wood had a career-high 13 in six-plus innings. He allowed two runs, four hits and a walk.

Vargas also allowed two runs, four hits and a walk in seven innings. He struck out seven Dodgers.

Left-handed reliever Brad Hand worked the final two innings for the Padres to post his first win of the season.

NOTES: 3B Yangervis Solarte was activated from the Padres 15-day disabled list. He had been sidelined since April 10 with a right hamstring strain. To make room for Solarte, the Padres optioned INF-OF Jose Pirela to Triple-A El Paso. ... 1B Adrian Gonzalez returned to the Dodgers’ lineup after missing four starts with lower back stiffness. ... Dodgers OF Scott Van Slyke (lower back pain) will start a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday. RHP Frankie Montas (rib resection surgery) began his rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa. ... Padres LHP Matt Thornton (left Achilles tendinitis) is starting a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore.