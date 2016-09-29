Renfroe carries Padres for second straight game

SAN DIEGO -- Rookie Hunter Renfroe flexed his muscles again as the San Diego Padres edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 Wednesday night.

"It was impressive," Padres manager Andy Green said. "I think we all know he's got a ton of raw power."

The right fielder hit a massive two-run home run and added a two-run single, one game after collecting seven RBIs on two home runs.

Renfroe, a 2013 first-round pick, became the first player to reach the Western Metal Building roof down the left field line. His homer off Dodgers starter Jose De Leon carried 435 feet.

"A home run's a home run, honestly," Renfroe said. "I guess it's probably pretty cool to be the first one to do it."

In seven games since being called up, Renfroe has four home runs and 12 RBIs.

"That guy is pretty powerful," De Leon said. "The pitch was where we wanted, and he just got the head out and it was a monster shot."

Renfroe's 11 RBIs are the second most in a two-game span in Padres history, behind Nate Colbert's 13 RBIs in a doubleheader in 1972.

The Dodgers remain two games behind the Washington Nationals for home-field advantage in their National League Division Series matchup. The Nationals lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 Wednesday.

"I saw that," manager Dave Roberts said. "But we got to win games ourselves."

Padres starter Luis Perdomo, who had lost three of his past four starts, went five innings and gave up three home runs. He surrendered five runs on seven hits and a walk yet still got the win. Perdomo (9-10) struck out two.

Brandon Maurer got the final three outs for his 13th save. The tying run reached second base with one out, but Maurer struck out Joc Pederson and pinch hitter Andre Ethier.

Dodgers reliever Ross Stripling (5-9) took the loss after working three innings and giving up a run on two hits.

For the second straight night, Renfroe, 24, was the story. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound slugger is expected to be a core player in the Padres' youth movement after leading Triple-A El Paso to the Pacific Coast League title and winning the circuit's MVP award.

The Padres, headed for their sixth straight losing season, aren't used to seeing talent like Renfroe's.

"It's impressive power," Green said. "It's a great start for him, and I'm sure he's pleased to get off on that right foot."

In the third inning, Renfroe smoked his third homer in seven major league games, an epic shot that gave the Padres a 5-3 edge.

"You really don't feel anything," Renfroe said. "It disappears real quick and you kind of know it's a home a run."

Pederson's 25th homer -- a two-run, fourth-inning blast -- brought the Dodgers even, 5-5.

"Joc has really put together a nice season," Roberts said.

San Diego forged ahead 6-5 on Wil Myers' run-scoring grounder in the fourth.

The Dodgers ambushed Perdomo early, with Chase Utley homering on the fourth pitch. Utley took a 92 mph fastball the opposite way, leading off with a homer for fourth time this year and fifth occasion in his career. Adrian Gonzalez added a two-out blast for a 2-0 advantage.

"We got the lead then gave it back," Roberts said. "We didn't play as clean as baseball as we are accustomed to."

Corey Seager's throwing error to open the Padres' first was costly. After Seager's bad relay on Manuel Margot's grounder, Yangervis Solare singled and Alex Dickerson walked. Renfroe added a two-run single. Ryan Schimpf followed with an RBI single, giving the Padres a 3-2 lead.

Los Angeles tied the score 3-3 in the third when Gonzalez collected his second extra-base hit and second RBI with a run-scoring double.

NOTES: Dodgers 3B Justin Turner was given the day off. He is expected to start on Thursday. ... Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said rookie LHP Julio Urias would be on the postseason roster. ... Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez is battling a sinus infection, yet he was in the starting lineup. ... The Padres were still waiting for RHP Jarred Cosart's test results regarding bone chips in his right elbow. ... OF Pat Kivelhan was claimed off waivers from the Padres by the Cincinnati Reds.