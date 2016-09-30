Pederson propels Dodgers past Padres

SAN DIEGO -- The Los Angeles Dodgers swept the San Diego Padres to start the season. They prevented the Padres from returning the favor on their last San Diego visit.

Joc Pederson had three RBIs to lift the Dodgers past the Padres 9-4 on Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

Pederson had a pair of doubles to pace the Dodgers as they remain two games behind the Washington Nationals for homefield advantage in next week's National League Division Series. Washington beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Thursday.

Los Angeles scored four times in the sixth to seize control as they roughed up starter Christian Friedrich (5-12) and reliever Jose Torres.

Friedrich lost for the ninth time in his last 10 decisions. He went 5 2/3 innings and gave up five runs, seven hits and a walk. He struck out three.

"I thought Christian was a lot better than his line's going to read," Padres manager Andy Green said. "When you give up three inherited runners that really stinks."

Brett Anderson (1-2) got the win after pitching 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Anderson was auditioning for a bullpen role in the postseason.

"The velocity was up and he was a victim of some soft contact hits," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "For Brett to come in and throw three innings, that was a positive outing for him."

Justin Turner, who had three hits, drove in the first run in the sixth. Yasiel Puig followed with a double for the Dodgers' third consecutive hit. Torres relieved Friedrich three batters later and his first offering was a wild pitch, scoring Turner. Pederson added a two-run double for a 5-2 edge.

Los Angeles tacked on two more runs in the seventh on Carlos Ruiz's double and single runs in the final two innings. Luis Sardinas had three hits for the Padres.

Friedrich, with a loss to show for his three starts against the Dodgers this year, was touched in the fifth. Pederson sliced the Padres' advantage to 2-1 with a double to left-center. That brought in Rob Segedin after his one-out triple.

"I'm happy I've gotten the opportunity and that they kept believing in me every fifth day," Friedrich said. "I'm really excited to go into the offseason with a good base and build on it."

San Diego jumped on reliever Jesse Chavez in the fourth.

Carlos Asuaje had a run-scoring single to chase in hot-hitting rookie Hunter Renfroe after he reached on a blooper. Sardinas drove in Derek Norris, aboard on a single, with another hit for a 2-0 lead.

Urias, who hadn't started since Sept. 13 as the Dodgers monitor his workload, tiptoed around trouble in the early innings.

"I was very happy for the opportunity," Urias said through translator. "I feel good and comfortable."

The Padres had a runner in scoring position in the second when Norris walked and stole second. But Urias stranded him by striking out the side.

Manuel Margot opened the game with a double and was sacrificed to third. But following a walk to Wil Myers, Urias retired Yangervis Solarte and Renfroe.

Urias worked but three innings, surrendering a hit and two walks. After striking out five, his next appearance will be in the playoffs as manager Dave Roberts said Urias, 20, will be on the postseason roster.

"The roster comes out at the end of the season and I will respect whatever decision they make," Urias said. "If they want me to start, I will start. If they want me to come out of the bullpen I will do that."

Roberts said the layoff compromised Urias' command.

"His stuff was good," he said. "It was one of those things where he wasn't as sharp as we have seen him. But Julio still finds a way to miss bats."

NOTES: SS Corey Seager and 2B Chase Utley had the day off but both are expected to play the last three regular-season games in San Francisco. Charlie Culberson replaced Seager while Enrique Hernandez filled in for Utley. ... 3B Justin Turner returned to the starting lineup. ... OF Andrew Toles will be part of the playoff roster, according to manager Dave Roberts. ... Padres TV broadcaster Dick Enberg called his final home game. His trademark "Oh My" was sketched on the outfield grass. ... RHP Tyson Ross continues to have tests done on his sore shoulder.