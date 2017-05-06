Bellinger powers Dodgers past Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Rookie Cody Bellinger is making the Los Angeles Dodgers look smart. Once ticketed for a return to the minors, Bellinger stayed put and he's making hitting home runs look easy.

"It's not," he said. "I'm just getting some good pitches to hit and doing the most with it."

Bellinger smacked two home runs and drove in four runs as Los Angeles blew past the San Diego Padres 8-2 on Friday night.

It was the longest nine-inning Padres game in franchise history at 4 hours, 11 minutes.

Bellinger, who was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on April 25, has four home runs and five multiple-hit games in 10 outings. He also had two homers on April 29 in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

"Every time he steps on the field, let alone in the batter's box, you think something is going to happen," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He is doing things every time he gets in there to help us win."

Bollinger was supposed to be a stopgap when the Dodgers worked through some injuries. But after his torrid start, he forced them to make other moves to guarantee he remained with the club. That included putting Adrian Gonzalez on the disabled list for the first time.

"You never want to see that because I looked up to Adrian when I was growing up," Bellinger said. "And he's taking me under his wing."

Andrew Toles drove reliever Jose Torres' fastball into the right-center field gap in the seventh inning, scoring Chris Taylor and Franklin Gutierrez. Both reached on pinch-singles to pin the loss on Torres (1-2).

Taylor's RBI single in the eighth scored Yasiel Puig after his second hit, extending the Dodgers' edge to 4-2. The run was unearned on catcher Austin Hedges' throwing error off Puig's steal of second base.

Bellinger's first homer was an impressive blast in the fourth. Then came his three-run shot in the Dodgers' four-run ninth.

Sergio Romo (1-1) got two outs in the sixth and collected the win, his first as a Dodger. Josh Fields posted his first save after throwing 1 1/3 innings.

Neither starter got through six innings.

Kenta Maeda worked five innings and allowed two runs (one earned), three hits and three walks. He struck out eight. Along with five relievers, the Dodgers four-hit the Padres.

Jhoulys Chacin pitched 5 1/3 innings, charged with one run and four hits. He walked and struck out three. When he absorbed Bellinger's homer, it was his first run allowed at Petco Park this year in 17 2/3 innings.

"I thought he battled really well today," Padres manager Andy Green said. "He did enough to win a baseball game against a good club."

The Dodgers struck in the second inning, taking a 1-0 lead in a loud way.

Bellinger abused Chacin's 89 mph fastball, sending it deep into the right-field seats for his third home run in 10 games.

"I was trying to go down and away with my sinker," Chacin said. "The ball just stayed flat in the middle."

Maeda had his way with the Padres early. He retired nine of the first 10 he faced, striking out seven, including five in a row.

"I just thought he was being a little ... he wasn't being as aggressive as I think he could have been," Roberts said.

But Cory Spangenberg led off the fourth with a double and scored on Ryan Schimpf's single to tie it at 1.

In the fifth, the Dodgers surged in front 2-1. Manuel Margot's sacrifice fly scored Erick Aybar after he opened the inning with single and advanced to third on Bellinger's throwing error.

NOTES: Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez (back, arm) was put on the 10-day disabled list, the first time in is 14-year career he's been on it. ... Rookie Cody Bellinger takes over at first base with Gonzalez idle. ... OF Joc Pederson (groin) was activated off the DL and returned to the lineup. ... LHP Clayton Kershaw's start was moved up a day to Saturday. RHP Brandon McCarthy will go on Sunday after tweaking his left shoulder lifting weights. ... Padres RHP Jarred Cosart (hamstring) will throw four innings this weekend for Triple-A El Paso, which could lead to him being activated.