Preview: Dodgers at Phillies

Clayton Kershaw hopes to rebound from one of the worst starts of his career Friday, when he and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the host Philadelphia Phillies in the opener of their three-game series. The Los Angeles ace surrendered seven runs in 1 2/3 innings - the second-shortest start of his career - last weekend against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Historically, Kershaw has not fared particularly well against Philadelphia, going 1-4 with a 3.70 ERA in nine starts.

The Dodgers are coming off a road series victory against the New York Mets, although they dropped Thursday’s finale 5-3. Los Angeles managed only five hits in that contest, while Philadelphia has scored increasingly fewer runs in its last five games - 12, eight, six, five and then three in Thursday’s defeat at Miami. The Phillies won three of four at Dodger Stadium last month as Kershaw was on the disabled list with a muscle issue in his back.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet (Los Angeles), NBC (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 4.43 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Roberto Hernandez (2-1, 3.98)

Kershaw gave up a total of four runs in his first three starts of 2014 before the Diamondbacks pounded him last Saturday as his ERA soared from 1.74 to 4.43. He struck out three against two walks after totaling a 25-to-1 ratio in his first three outings. While Kershaw’s career numbers against Philadelphia are sub-par by his standards, the reigning Cy Young Award winner dominated the Phillies in their last meeting, allowing three hits over eight scoreless innings in a 5-0 win last August.

Hernandez has not started since May 16 due to some off-days in the Phillies’ schedule, though he twice has pitched out of the bullpen since his last starting assignment. In his last two starts, the Dominican has allowed a total of one run in 12 1/3 innings. Chone Figgins and Carl Crawford - two long-time members of the American League - are a combined 7-for-38 (.184) against Hernandez, who spent his first eight seasons in the AL.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies OF Marlon Byrd is 6-for-11 lifetime against Kershaw.

2. Dodgers SS Hanley Ramirez has recorded exactly one hit in six straight games.

3. Philadelphia 2B Chase Utley is hitting .337 but has not homered since April 13.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Phillies 1