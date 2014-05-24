Preview: Dodgers at Phillies

David Buchanan makes his major-league debut Saturday afternoon when the Philadelphia Phillies continue their three-game set with the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers. Buchanan, a 25-year-old right-hander, will be taking the place of injured lefty Cliff Lee (elbow), who landed on the disabled list earlier this week. His first task will be shutting down a Dodgers lineup which has won three of four despite scoring increasingly fewer runs in those contests - nine, four, three and then two in Friday’s shutout win.

Clayton Kershaw worked the first six innings of Friday’s three-hitter while Yasiel Puig contributed three hits and a walk. Los Angeles improved to 4-3 on its road trip while Philadelphia has lost three straight following a three-game winning streak. Dan Haren will get the ball for Los Angeles with the veteran right-hander coming off three starts in which he struck out a total of seven hitters in 19 innings.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet (Los Angeles), CSN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Dan Haren (5-2, 3.18 ERA) vs. Phillies RH David Buchanan (NR)

Haren has given up three home runs in his last two starts after going four straight outings without issuing a long ball. He issued two homers Sunday against Arizona, which reached Haren for a season high-tying five runs and 10 hits. Haren’s career numbers against the Phillies include a 1-4 record with a 4.67 ERA in nine starts.

Buchanan was terrific over his first seven starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley before struggling in his last two outings. In his last start, Buchanan needed 45 pitches to get through the first inning and issued four runs before getting pulled. “He hasn’t been dominant,” Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro said. “But he’s been consistent and he’s winning.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies RF Marlon Byrd is 12-for-24 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs against Haren.

2. Philadelphia also has scored increasingly fewer runs of late - 12, eight, six, five, three and two over its last six games, respectively.

3. Dodgers RH Brandon League struggled on Friday but has still gone 15 straight appearances without allowing a run.

PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Dodgers 2