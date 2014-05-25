Preview: Dodgers at Phillies

A pair of former teammates square off Sunday when the Philadelphia Phillies take on the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers in the finale of a three-game set. Josh Beckett, who has enjoyed a pleasant resurgence this season, gets the nod for the Dodgers. Another ex-Florida Marlins right-hander, A.J. Burnett takes the mound for Philadelphia.

The Phillies dropped Friday’s opener 2-0 before rebounding Saturday to prevail 5-3. Ben Revere went 4-for-4 to fuel the offense for Philadelphia, while Chase Utley hit his first home since April 13. Phillies outfielder Dominic Brown left early with back spasms and is day-to-day, as is Los Angeles shortstop Hanley Ramirez, who was a late scratch due to a calf issue.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Josh Beckett (2-1, 2.89 ERA) vs. Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (3-3, 3.32)

Beckett logged seven innings only once in eight starts in 2014 and matched his season high for runs allowed (four) and hits allowed (eight) in only five innings of Tuesday’s 9-4 victory over the New York Mets. Opponents are batting only .219 against Beckett with lefties coming in at just .198 with a .275 on-base percentage. The former World Series MVP has not faced the Phillies since May 20, 2012, when he held them to one run in seven innings as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

Burnett also has struggled to go deep into games of late, logging six innings or fewer in four straight starts. He gave up three runs and three hits in five innings against the Marlins on Tuesday and also walked four batters after issuing five walks in his previous start. Burnett is 4-4 with a 3.63 ERA in 11 lifetime starts against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Beckett owns double-digit wins against two teams - the New York Yankees (14) and the Tampa Bay Rays (11). He has nine wins against the Phillies.

2. Burnett has allowed just two home runs in 151 at-bats against the current members of the Dodgers - one by Ramirez and one by OF Carl Crawford.

3. Philadelphia RH Jonathan Papelbon has converted 13 straight save opportunities since blowing his first chance of 2014.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Phillies 2

and also walked four batters after issuing five walks in his previous start. Burnett is 4-4 with a 3.63 ERA in 11 lifetime starts against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Beckett owns double-digit wins against two teams - the New York Yankees (14) and the Tampa Bay Rays (11). He currently has nine wins against the Phillies.

2. Burnett has allowed just two home runs in 151 at-bats against the current members of the Dodgers - one by Ramirez and one by OF Carl Crawford.

3. Philadelphia RH Jonathan Papelbon has converted 13 straight save opportunities since blowing his first chance of 2014.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Phillies 2