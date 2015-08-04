Preview: Dodgers at Phillies

After Howie Kendrick played a key role in helping Los Angeles sweep the only team he had ever played for prior to this season, the Dodgers will look to do the same for his double-play partner. Jimmy Rollins, who played his first 15 seasons with the Phillies, will make his first trip to Philadelphia as a visitor on Tuesday when Los Angeles opens a three-game set at Citizens Bank Park.

Rollins won the 2007 National League MVP and was a three-time All-Star during his career with the Phillies, setting team records with 2,306 hits and 494 doubles before a trade last offseason sent him to the Dodgers. The 36-year-old shortstop has struggled in his first year with Los Angeles (batting a career-low .216), although he went 5-for-15 with a home run and five RBIs as the Dodgers took three of four at home from Philadelphia in early July. Kendrick belted two homers over the weekend against the Los Angeles Angels – the team he spent his first nine seasons with – and the Dodgers (60-45) won their fourth straight game to improve to a season-best 15 games over .500. Despite owning the worst record in the majors at 41-65, the Phillies figure to pose a formidable challenge to the NL West leaders as they are a league-best 12-3 since the All-Star break despite a 6-2 setback at home against Atlanta on Sunday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Alex Wood (7-6, 3.54 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerome Williams (3-8, 6.36)

Wood, who was acquired from Atlanta as part of a three-team, 13-player trade on Thursday, deserved a better fate in his final start with the Braves last Monday, when he gave up three singles and two walks over 7 1/3 scoreless frames in a no-decision. The 24-year-old North Carolina native has done his best work on the road in 2015, going 5-3 with a 2.82 ERA in 13 away outings. Wood has faced the Phillies three times this season, winning his last start against Philadelphia on July 4 despite surrendering four runs on 10 hits over 7 1/3 innings.

Williams hasn’t won since May 16 and continued to languish in Wednesday’s 8-2 loss at Toronto after yielding four runs on a season-high tying 10 hits in 4 2/3 frames. The 33-year-old journeyman, who is one of only two veterans left in the rotation following the trade of Cole Hamels, has permitted four or more runs five times in his last six turns and only struck out more than four batters twice all year – both times in April. Williams hasn’t faced the Dodgers since 2012 and is 2-3 with a 4.97 ERA in five starts against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers posted back-to-back shutouts against Philadelphia on July 8-9 and lead the majors with 15.

2. Phillies 1B Ryan Howard, who is batting just .145 against southpaws this season, is 14-for-30 with nine runs scored and 12 RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak.

3. Dodgers rookie All-Star CF Joc Pederson is hitless in his last 17 at-bats and has struck out three times in each of his last three contests, raising his NL-high total to 128.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Phillies 5