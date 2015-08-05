Preview: Dodgers at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are thriving in the role of spoilers and look to extend their second-half hot streak in the second of a three-game series versus the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. The resurgent Phillies snapped the Dodgers’ four-game winning streak and improved to 13-3 since the All-Star break with a 6-2 victory in the series opener.

Maikel Franco spoiled the homecoming of Los Angeles shortstop Jimmy Rollins, who played 15 seasons in Philadelphia before he was traded to the Dodgers in the offseason. Franco’s broke open a tie game with a seventh-inning grand slam, the first Phillies rookie to homer with the bases loaded since Ryan Howard in September 2005. Rollins received a standing ovation of nearly a minute before going 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to five games. Los Angeles saw its lead atop the National League West trimmed to two games over San Francisco while Philadelphia pulled within one game of Miami for the league’s worst record.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (5-6, 3.14 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Aaron Harang (5-11, 3.97)

Anderson was a hard-luck loser last time out, stretching his winless drought to four starts despite limiting Oakland to two runs and five hits over seven innings. Anderson lasted only 2 2/3 innings in his previous turn due to irritation in his Achilles but was able to bounce back and pitch seven innings for the sixth time in 10 outings. He lost at home to the Phillies on July 7, giving up four runs (three earned) over five innings.

Harang came off the 15-day disabled list to halt an eight-start losing streak in his last turn, overcoming nine hits allowed by minimizing the damage to one run in five innings versus Atlanta. Harang had been reached for at least four runs in six previous starts before landing on the DL with plantar fasciitis. He has been tormented by Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who is 10-for-23 with three homers against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia has four regulars (Cesar Hernandez, Odubel Herrera, Franco and Freddy Galvis) batting above .275 for the first time since 2011.

2. Rollins’ second hit gave him 2,387 for his career, moving him past ex-Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg for 123rd place on the all-time list.

3. Phillies RHP Ken Giles is 3-for-3 in save chances since the trade of Jonathan Papelbon, striking out three in 1 1/3 innings Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Phillies 3