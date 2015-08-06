Preview: Dodgers at Phillies

A day before one of the more anticipated regular-season matchups of the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers must first complete a series against the host Philadelphia Phillies with a rubber match Thursday afternoon. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw starts for the Dodgers in the opener of a big three-game series at Pittsburgh on Friday opposite the majors’ wins leader Gerrit Cole.

However, those two may be looking up in this year’s Cy Young race at Thursday’s starter for the Dodgers, Zack Greinke. The majors’ leader in ERA (1.41), WHIP (0.83) and quality starts (20), Greinke will try to help Los Angeles build upon an impressive 5-1 surge, which includes Wednesday’s 4-3 victory. Yasiel Puig’s three-run homer in the first inning was the big blow as the Dodgers maintained a two-game lead over San Francisco in the National League West. Although they’ve been mired in last place in the NL East since May, the Phillies have not lost two straight since before the All-Star break.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), NBC10 (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (10-2, 1.41 ERA) vs. Phillies RH David Buchanan (2-5, 6.44)

Greinke won his fifth straight decision Friday against the cross-town rival Angels, allowing two runs and fanning eight in eight innings. It was the third time in his last four starts that Greinke has finished eight frames, a run that began with a one-hit effort in a 6-0 win over Philadelphia on July 9. The 31-year-old is 5-1 with a 2.03 ERA in his career against the Phillies.

Buchanan is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA in three solid starts since returning to the rotation last month. He allowed three runs in 7 1/3 innings - the second-longest outing of his two-year career - in a 9-3 win over Atlanta on Friday. Buchanan, who let up two runs in five innings in his major-league debut against the Dodgers last season, has posted three straight quality starts at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies CF Odubel Herrera went 1-for-3 on Wednesday and is 12-for-33 with 10 runs scored during an eight-game hitting streak.

2. Dodgers closer RHP Kenley Jansen recorded his 126th save on Wednesday to move into fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list, one behind Todd Worrell and three behind Jeff Shaw.

3. Philadelphia 2B Chase Utley (ankle) will be re-evaluated Thursday before the club determines whether to activate him from the disabled list or to extend his rehab.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Phillies 1