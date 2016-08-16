Preview: Dodgers at Phillies

Chase Utley makes his return to Citizens Bank Park for the first time in an opposing uniform as the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Utley, a six-star All-Star, spent his first 13 seasons with the Phillies until he was shipped to the Dodgers at last year's trade deadline.

“Obviously, I have so many great memories from playing in the stadium and in front of those great fans," Utley told reporters during Philadelphia's visit to Los Angeles last week. "It’s going to be exciting. I’m looking forward to it.” Utley and the Dodgers have more pressing matters than his homecoming -- Sunday's 11-3 drubbing by Pittsburgh was the third loss in four days and cost Los Angeles a chance to pull into a tie with San Francisco atop the National League West. Philadelphia has won four in a row starting with the series finale against the Dodgers and has amassed 29 runs during the winning streak. The resurgent Phillies put a dent in another NL West opponent's postseason hopes with a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies over the weekend.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (11-7, 3.31 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Vince Velasquez (8-4, 3.94)

Maeda looks to run his unbeaten streak to five starts and beat the Phillies for the second time in a span of eight days after allowing three runs over five innings on Aug. 9. Los Angeles hopes the rookie can pitch deep into Tuesday's contest after its last two starters failed to get through the second inning, taxing the bullpen for 15 1/3 innings Saturday and Sunday. Maeda is 7-2 with a 3.28 ERA in 11 road starts.

Velasquez is winless in five starts since the All-Star break and is coming off a shellacking in Los Angeles, when he was pelted for nine runs and 11 hits - both season worsts - over 4 2/3 innings. Velasquez also served up three homers, matching his total from his previous previous eight starts combined. The 24-year-old has been outstanding at Citizens Bank Park, sporting a 4-1 mark and 1.72 ERA in nine home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers SS Corey Seager is 12-for-26 during a six-game hitting streak, including three straight two-hit games against Philadelphia.

2. 2. Phillies 3B Cesar Hernandez is riding an on-base streak of 21 straight games.

3. Dodgers CF Joc Pederson is 6-for-12 with a pair of homers, three doubles and four runs scored in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Phillies 3