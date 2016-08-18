Preview: Dodgers at Phillies

Chase Utley set the tone in his return to Philadelphia with a pair of home runs and his Los Angeles' teammates have followed his lead by continuing to swing for the fences. The Dodgers have blasted seven homers in a pair of lopsided victories and look to complete a three-game sweep over the host Phillies on Thursday night.

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez seized the spotlight with a pair of homers and five RBIs in Wednesday's 7-2 victory as Los Angeles moved 1 1/2 games in front of San Francisco atop the National League West. Justin Turner added a two-run blast for the Dodgers, who did all their scoring via the long ball and are second in the NL with 156 runs scored since the All-Star break. Cesar Hernandez extended his on-base streak to 23 games and has hit safely in six straight for Philadelphia, which has dropped two in a row since winning four straight. The Phillies send Jerad Eickhoff to the mound to oppose Ross Stripling in a matchup of rookie right-handers.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Sportsnet LA (Los Angeles), TCN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Ross Stripling (3-4, 4.07 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (8-12, 3.82)

The Dodgers opted to push Bud Norris -- Thursday's original scheduled starter -- back one day, opening the door for Stripling to make his third straight start following four relief appearances in a row. He fell into an early three-run hole versus Pittsburgh on Friday and took the loss, giving up five runs over seven innings. Stripling was solid in his previous outing with five scoreless innings against Boston.

Eickhoff has won his last two starts, although he hasn't been particularly sharp in either one. He was reached for three runs on 10 hits, including a pair of homers, in 5 1/3 innings against Colorado last time out and also surrendered two homers at San Diego in his previous turn while picking up the victory despite allowing five runs in six innings. Eickhoff is 5-5 with a 3.05 ERA in 12 starts at Citizens Bank Park.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gonzalez is 18-for-40 with 11 RBIs and 12 runs scored during a 10-game hitting streak.

2. Philadelphia has 34 homers from its first base tandem of Ryan Howard (18) and Tommy Joseph after Joseph went deep Wednesday.

3. Dodgers SS Corey Seager has hit safely in eight straight games, going 15-for-36.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Phillies 5