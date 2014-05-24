FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dodgers 2, Phillies 0
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 24, 2014 / 3:28 AM / 3 years ago

Dodgers 2, Phillies 0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dodgers 2, Phillies 0: Clayton Kershaw struck out nine in six innings to propel visiting Los Angeles past Philadelphia in the first game of a weekend series.

Kershaw (3-1), coming off a start against Arizona in which he allowed seven runs in 1 2/3 innings, gave up only two hits in this one, although he overcame a season-high three walks. Yasiel Puig hit safely for the 20th time in 21 games, going 3-for-3 with an RBI as the Dodgers improved to 4-3 on their road trip.

Carl Crawford added a solo homer and made a clutch diving catch for Los Angeles before Brian Wilson worked a perfect eighth and Kenley Jansen logged the ninth for his 14th save to complete the shutout. The Phillies managed only three hits as Roberto Hernandez (2-2) took the loss despite yielding just two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Dee Gordon opened the game with a single and stole second and third before scoring on Puig’s base hit to left. Crawford’s leadoff homer in the second made it 2-0 and Kershaw escaped a second-and-third jam in the fourth by striking out Marlon Byrd, Ryan Howard and Darin Ruf in succession.

The Phillies again put their first two runners on in the sixth against Kershaw - and they did so again in the seventh against reliever Brandon League - but each time, the Dodgers’ pitcher escaped unscathed. Philadelphia had the bases loaded with nobody out in the seventh before J.P. Howell came on and got three straight outs, the first of which came on Crawford’s diving catch in left to rob pinch-hitter Domonic Brown.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The game was delayed 43 minutes due to rain in the top of the fourth inning. ... Phillies first-base coach Juan Samuel was ejected for arguing in the bottom of the fifth, shortly after Puig reached on an infield single that actually went off his foot. ... Philadelphia dropped to 8-13 at home and has been shut out five times overall this month.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.