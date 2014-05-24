Dodgers 2, Phillies 0: Clayton Kershaw struck out nine in six innings to propel visiting Los Angeles past Philadelphia in the first game of a weekend series.

Kershaw (3-1), coming off a start against Arizona in which he allowed seven runs in 1 2/3 innings, gave up only two hits in this one, although he overcame a season-high three walks. Yasiel Puig hit safely for the 20th time in 21 games, going 3-for-3 with an RBI as the Dodgers improved to 4-3 on their road trip.

Carl Crawford added a solo homer and made a clutch diving catch for Los Angeles before Brian Wilson worked a perfect eighth and Kenley Jansen logged the ninth for his 14th save to complete the shutout. The Phillies managed only three hits as Roberto Hernandez (2-2) took the loss despite yielding just two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Dee Gordon opened the game with a single and stole second and third before scoring on Puig’s base hit to left. Crawford’s leadoff homer in the second made it 2-0 and Kershaw escaped a second-and-third jam in the fourth by striking out Marlon Byrd, Ryan Howard and Darin Ruf in succession.

The Phillies again put their first two runners on in the sixth against Kershaw - and they did so again in the seventh against reliever Brandon League - but each time, the Dodgers’ pitcher escaped unscathed. Philadelphia had the bases loaded with nobody out in the seventh before J.P. Howell came on and got three straight outs, the first of which came on Crawford’s diving catch in left to rob pinch-hitter Domonic Brown.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The game was delayed 43 minutes due to rain in the top of the fourth inning. ... Phillies first-base coach Juan Samuel was ejected for arguing in the bottom of the fifth, shortly after Puig reached on an infield single that actually went off his foot. ... Philadelphia dropped to 8-13 at home and has been shut out five times overall this month.