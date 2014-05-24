FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phillies 5, Dodgers 3
May 24, 2014 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

Phillies 5, Dodgers 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS “Rollins’” to “Utley‘s” in graph 4)

Phillies 5, Dodgers 3: Ben Revere went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and David Buchanan won his major league debut as Philadelphia topped visiting Los Angeles.

Buchanan (1-0) allowed two runs and five hits with no walks in five innings. The 25-year-old right-hander was called up from Triple-A prior to the game to take the place of injured left-hander Cliff Lee (elbow).

Jacob Diekman pitched two innings before Mike Adams worked the eighth in advance of Jonathan Papelbon, who survived a scare in the ninth. Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley drove in two runs apiece for Philadelphia.

Utley’s two-run homer plated Revere in the first inning and Revere added an RBI single in the second. Rollins followed with a base hit to make it 4-0.

All of that offense cane against Dan Haren (5-3), who allowed five runs - two earned - and six hits in six innings. Los Angeles scored a run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, but Scott Van Slyke struck out against Papelbon with two men aboard to end it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dodgers SS Hanley Ramirez was a late scratch due to a calf injury. ... Phillies OF Dominic Brown exited with an undisclosed injury. ... OFs Andre Ethier and Yasiel Puig each recorded two hits for Los Angeles.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
