Phillies 5, Dodgers 3: Ben Revere went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and David Buchanan won his major league debut as Philadelphia topped visiting Los Angeles.

Buchanan (1-0) allowed two runs and five hits with no walks in five innings. The 25-year-old right-hander was called up from Triple-A prior to the game to take the place of injured left-hander Cliff Lee (elbow).

Jacob Diekman pitched two innings before Mike Adams worked the eighth in advance of Jonathan Papelbon, who survived a scare in the ninth. Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley drove in two runs apiece for Philadelphia.

Utley’s two-run homer plated Revere in the first inning and Revere added an RBI single in the second. Rollins followed with a base hit to make it 4-0.

All of that offense cane against Dan Haren (5-3), who allowed five runs - two earned - and six hits in six innings. Los Angeles scored a run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, but Scott Van Slyke struck out against Papelbon with two men aboard to end it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dodgers SS Hanley Ramirez was a late scratch due to a calf injury. ... Phillies OF Dominic Brown exited with back spasms. ... OFs Andre Ethier and Yasiel Puig each recorded two hits for Los Angeles.