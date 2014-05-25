(Updated: ADDING INFO to second item in notebook.)

Dodgers 6, Phillies 0: Josh Beckett pitched his first career no-hitter as visiting Los Angeles topped Philadelphia.

Beckett (3-1) struck out six while walking three in the first no-hitter of the major-league season. He threw 80 of 128 pitches for strikes and did not allow a base runner after the second inning until a two-out walk in the ninth.

The 34-year-old right-hander became the first Los Angeles pitcher to toss a no-hitter since Hideo Nomo against the Rockies in 1996. It was the 21st no-hitter in Dodgers history, the most by any franchise.

Beckett issued a two-out walk to Chase Utley in the first and a leadoff walk to Marlon Byrd in the second before retiring 23 straight hitters. In between, the Dodgers scored against A.J. Burnett (3-4) with Adrian Gonzalez’s RBI double in the first inning and Justin Turner’s solo homer in the second, followed by a run-scoring hit by Erisbel Arruebarrena in the sixth and three more runs in the seventh.

Beckett struck out two hitters in the eighth, including Cesar Hernandez to end the frame. He got Tony Gwynn Jr. on a popout to open the ninth and retired Ben Revere on a grounder before walking Jimmy Rollins in advance of Utley’s strikeout looking to end it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dodgers SS Hanley Ramirez (calf) missed his second straight game. ... Phillies OF Domonic Brown, who left Saturday’s contest with back spasms, went 0-for-3 as the Phillies were no-hit for the first time since being blanked by the Cardinals’ Bob Forsch in 1978. ... Burnett allowed six runs and 11 hits in seven innings.