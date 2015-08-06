Dodgers 4, Phillies 3

PHILADELPHIA -- Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings and right fielder Yasiel Puig hit a three-run homer as the Los Angeles Dodgers hung on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Second baseman Howie Kendrick had three hits for the Dodgers, who won for the fifth time in six games.

Right fielder Jeff Francoeur hit a two-run homer for the Phillies, who lost for just the fourth time in 17 games since the All-Star break.

Anderson (6-6) allowed one run and four hits while striking out five and walking two. The major league leader in ground-ball percentage entering the game recorded 10 outs on grounders.

Pedro Baez worked a scoreless inning in relief for the Dodgers, but Jim Johnson surrendered Francoeur’s two-run shot in the eighth when the Phillies cut Los Angeles’ lead to 4-3. It was the 10th homer of the season for Francoeur and the 150th of his career.

Kenley Janson struck out the side in order in the ninth for his 20th save.

Phillies starter Aaron Harang, bidding to win consecutive starts for the first time this season, instead took the loss to fall to 5-12. He went five innings and allowed four runs and seven hits while striking out one and walking five.

Kendrick and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez each singled with one out in the first inning. One out later, Puig hit an 0-1 curveball from Harang into the seats in left field for his eighth homer of the season. To that point, it was also Puig’s sixth hit in seven lifetime at-bats against Harang, three of which went for extra bases.

The Phillies cut it to 3-1 in the third when third baseman Maikel Franco lined an RBI double off the fence in right field. Center fielder Odubel Herrera, on first courtesy of a fielder’s choice, came all the way around to score.

A run-scoring groundout by Gonzalez in the fifth gave the Dodgers a 4-1 cushion.

NOTES: Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin, who took over when Ryne Sandberg resigned June 26, said he doesn’t think about his job status beyond this season. “Everything’s up in the air,” he said. ... Tiffany Billingsley, wife of Philadelphia RHP Chad Billingsley, was declared cancer-free last month after being treated earlier this season for a rare and aggressive form of the disease known as gestational choriocarcinoma. According to an MLB.com report, the Billingsleys hosted 100 staffers from Thomas Jefferson Hospital, where Tiffany underwent chemotherapy, at Wednesday’s game. Two of her doctors, Russell Schilder and Norm Rosenblum, and her nurse practitioner, Amanda Jackson, were recognized on the field beforehand. ... RHP Walker Buehler, the Dodgers’ first-round draft pick in June out of Vanderbilt, underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles. His expected recovery period is 12-18 months.