Dodgers 10, Phillies 8

PHILADELPHIA -- Zack Greinke suffered his worst start of the season, but the Los Angeles Dodgers had his back in beating the Philadelphia Phillies 10-8 on Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

Greinke (11-2), who entered with a major-league-best 1.41 ERA, showed he was human, surrendering a season-high six runs, five of which came in the first inning. However, the first-place Dodgers (62-46) took care of the right-hander by countering with 15 hits and a surplus of support to improve to a season-best 16 games over .500.

Meanwhile, the last-place Phillies (42-67) finally lost a series in the second half after going 4-0-1 in their first five. Before the All-Star break, Philadelphia posted a franchise-record 62 losses in the first half.

Trailing 10-6, the Phillies threatened in the ninth inning with two runs, but right fielder Domonic Brown lined into a game-ending double play, as closer Kenley Jansen saved his 21st game.

Los Angeles scored three runs in the first inning. That typically has been all of the offense Greinke has needed this season; he had been 9-0 with a 1.61 ERA when receiving at least three runs of support.

However, in the bottom of the first, Philadelphia stunningly countered with five runs before Greinke could record an out.

First baseman Ryan Howard knocked in two with a bases-loaded single, and a three-run homer by Brown handed Philadelphia a 5-3 advantage.

Just how surprising was the first-inning explosion? In Greinke’s previous eight starts, he had allowed just four runs over 58 2/3 innings, including eight innings of one-hit ball against the Phillies on July 9.

As Greinke struggled uncharacteristically Thursday, Los Angeles battered Philadelphia starter David Buchanan (2-6), scoring three more runs in the second and another in the third to give the Dodgers’ ace a lead he wouldn’t relinquish.

The Dodgers quickly countered the Phillies’ early punch when first baseman Adrian Gonzalez clobbered a three-run home run in the second inning -- his 22nd homer of the season.

Greinke then helped his cause in the ensuing frame, with a solo homer to left-center field that cushioned Los Angeles’ lead to 7-5. The righty gave back the run in the bottom half of the third, but he found a groove the rest of the way to finish six innings with eight strikeouts.

Unlike Greinke, Buchanan couldn’t reward his offense. He lasted just four innings and permitted seven runs on 10 hits, ballooning his ERA to 7.23.

The Dodgers added insurance in the sixth with their third three-run inning of the afternoon, as second baseman Howie Kendrick hit a two-run double and catcher Yasmani Grandal hit a sacrifice fly.

Greinke didn’t shine on the mound, but he did at the plate. The pitcher finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored, while Kendrick, Gonzalez and right fielder Andre Ethier combined for six hits and six RBIs.

The Phillies were led by Brown, who went 2-for-5 and drove in four runs, but his go-ahead blast in the first was quickly erased by Gonzalez’s shot.

NOTES: Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig was getting the day off and not in the lineup. OF Carl Crawford started in his place. ... Phillies OF Cody Asche returned to the lineup after coming off the bench the previous two games of the series against left-handed starters. ... The Dodgers next visit Pittsburgh for a three-game series against the Pirates starting Friday. Los Angeles’ probable starters for the series are LHP Clayton Kershaw (9-6, 2.37 ERA), RHP Mat Latos (4-7, 4.29) and LHP Alex Wood (7-7, 3.65). ... The Phillies launch a nine-game road trip with a three-game series against the San Diego Padres beginning Friday. Philadelphia’s probable starters are RHP Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.38), LHP Adam Morgan (2-3, 4.46) and RHP Jerome Williams (3-8, 6.09).