Franco's homer pushes Phillies past Dodgers

PHILADELPHIA -- Maikel Franco belted a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning as the Philadelphia Phillies bounced back from a pair of defeats at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 5-4 victory on Thursday.

"After all the home runs they hit against us, we finally beat them with a home run," Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said. "That was huge."

The National League West-leading Dodgers have hit 16 homers in six games against the Phillies this season, seven while outscoring them 22-7 in the first two games of the series. Justin Turner added a three-run shot in Thursday's first inning to stake the Dodgers to an immediate lead, and Yasmani Grandal added a solo shot in the fourth.

The Phillies rallied with the help of Ryan Howard, who hit a solo homer of his own in the fourth.

The Dodgers were still up 4-3 when Philadelphia's Freddy Galvis led off the seventh with a single off reliever Grant Dayton (0-1). Franco followed with his 22nd homer, a 419-foot blast over the center-field fence.

"Fastball, right down the middle," said Franco, who hit a 1-1 offering. "Put a good contact on it, nothing else. I just go try to put the ball in play, put good contact on it."

It was Franco's 11th game-winning RBI, a total that leads the Phillies and is tied for fourth in the National League. It was also his team-leading 19th go-ahead RBI.

"With all the swings and misses and expanding the strike zone, he comes up big an awful lot," Mackanin said. "You can't deny the numbers that he's put up."

Michael Mariot (1-0) earned the victory by pitching a scoreless inning in relief. Jeanmar Gomez worked a perfect ninth for his 32nd save.

"That's a game that leaves a sour taste," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. "It's a win we had late. We had a lead late."

Dodgers starter Ross Stripling went five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and six hits while striking out five and walking two.

Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff went six innings and yielded four runs and seven hits while striking out eight and walking two.

In his first nine pitches of the night, Eickhoff gave up singles to former Phillie Chase Utley and Corey Seager, followed by Turner's 23rd homer of the season, to fall behind 3-0.

"At that point it doesn't become about anything but getting as deep in the game as you can," Eickhoff said. "I know this bullpen has been taxed the past couple days. My job was just wear that like a vest and take it as deep as I can."

With one out and a runner at second in the bottom of the second, Utley threw a potential double-play ball wide of second, putting runners at second and third. Aaron Altherr then singled home a run, making it 3-1.

Grandal's 20th homer of the season came off Eickhoff with one out in the fourth, and Howard answered with his 19th of the year in the bottom of that inning. Two outs later Altherr singled and Taylor Featherston delivered him with an RBI double into the gap in left center, cutting the Los Angeles lead to 4-3.

Howard's homer was the 376th of his career, moving him into a tie with Carlton Fisk for 75th on the all-time list.

NOTES: Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw, on the disabled list since June 27 with a herniated disk in his back, is expected to throw off a mound Saturday in Cincinnati, according to MLB.com. ... The Dodgers will activate RHP Bud Norris from the disabled list to start the opener of a four-game series Friday in Cincinnati. Norris (mid-back strain) has been idle since Aug. 1. A corresponding roster move has yet to be announced. ... Phillies RF Aaron Altherr hit seventh in the Phillies' lineup, the lowest in the order he has batted since returning from a wrist injury on July 28. "I don't want these guys to think they're going to (automatically be Nos.) 2-3-4-5 hitters," manager Pete Mackanin said. "I don't want them to think that no matter what I do I'm hitting second, third or fourth. You've got to earn that." Altherr went 2-for-4. ... Philadelphia 2B Cesar Hernandez, who has reached base in 23 straight games, was a late scratch with a sore foot. He was replaced in the lineup by Taylor Featherston, who went 1-for-4 in his third start. ... Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a sixth-inning double.