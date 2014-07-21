Preview: Dodgers at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates look to match their longest winning streak of the season when they put a three-game run on the line at home in the first of three straight against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. Neil Walker’s homer capped Pittsburgh’s comeback 5-3 win over Colorado on Sunday, pulling the Pirates to within 1 1/2 games of first place in the National League Central. It was Pittsburgh’s sixth consecutive victory at home and its 12th in the last 14 at PNC Park.

The Dodgers were on the verge of suffering a sweep in St. Louis before they pushed across a run in the top of the ninth on Sunday to steal a 4-3 win. However, they enter Pittsburgh banged up, with right fielder Yasiel Puig and shortstop Hanley Ramirez both forced from games over the weekend after being hit by pitches on the left hand. Puig, who sat Sunday, is expected to get a second X-ray on the hand while X-rays were negative on Ramirez after he was forced to exit Sunday’s game.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (10-5, 3.44 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Edinson Volquez (8-6, 3.65)

Ryu rebounded from the worst start of his season to put forth one of his best July 13 against San Diego. He struck out a season-high 10 while limiting the Padres to just two hits in six scoreless innings. The 27-year-old, who allowed two runs in six innings to beat Pittsburgh at home May 31, is 6-2 with a 2.75 ERA on the road.

Volquez is coming off his second career complete game, a six-hitter at St. Louis on July 10. The surging veteran is 4-0 with a 0.90 ERA in four starts since a rocky outing against Cincinnati on June 18. Volquez was solid through five innings in a win at Los Angeles on June 1 and is 3-3 with a 3.83 ERA in eight career starts versus the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles has scored 16 runs in its last eight games.

2. Walker is 8-for-16 with two homers and four RBIs during a four-game hitting streak.

3. Dodgers LH J.P. Howell has posted 10 consecutive scoreless appearances.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Dodgers 3