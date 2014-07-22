Preview: Dodgers at Pirates

Josh Beckett makes his return from the disabled list Tuesday to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers into the second of three games at Pittsburgh. Beckett has been sidelined since earlier this month with a hip issue which temporarily derailed a spectacular campaign, as the veteran had posted scoreless outings in five of nine appearances prior to the injury. He will be hoping to pitch the Dodgers to their third straight win after they took the series opener 5-2.

Los Angeles shortstop Hanley Ramirez and right fielder Yasiel Puig both remain day-to-day after being hit in the hand by pitches over the weekend in St. Louis. Pittsburgh will be looking to bounce back from a six-hit effort in the opener, which ended its home winning streak at six and dropped the club to 15-30 against the Dodgers all-time at PNC Park. The Pirates still own the top home mark in the National League at 32-21.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNLA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Josh Beckett (6-5, 2.26 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Vance Worley (2-1, 3.38)

Beckett yielded three hits in five scoreless frames at Colorado on July 6 in his most recent outing. Including his no-hitter at Philadelphia on May 25, he owns a 1.74 ERA over a span of nine starts, which includes five innings with two runs allowed against Pittsburgh at home on May 30. Overall, the 34-year-old is 1-2 with a 2.16 ERA in three career starts against the Pirates, none of which have taken place in the Steel City.

Worley has not started since July 8, having thrown two innings in relief at Cincinnati in his final appearance before the All-Star break. He has lasted seven frames in each of his two home starts, allowing four runs on 11 hits along the way. Worley has surrendered nine runs in eight innings over two starts versus Los Angeles, but hasn’t faced the Dodgers since 2012.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles is 70-29 overall against Pittsburgh since 2001.

2. Pittsburgh has won 14 straight games when scoring in the first inning.

3. Dodgers LH J.P. Howell has posted 11 consecutive scoreless appearances.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Pirates 3