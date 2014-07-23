Preview: Dodgers at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers had the ball flying out of PNC Park for the middle contest of their three-game series, which wraps up with the rubber match Wednesday. The Pirates slugged three homers and the Dodgers two in Pittsburgh’s 12-7 win to even the series, marking the Pirates’ first multi-homer game at home since June 9. They’ve also given up their share of blasts at home, allowing 40 homers at PNC Park this season after surrendering only 37 at home all of last season.One of the players who went deep for Pittsburgh on Tuesday was second baseman Neil Walker, who is hitting .478 during a six-game hitting streak. The Pirates haven’t had to contend with Dodgers stars Hanley Ramirez and Yasiel Puig so far in the series, as both remain day-to-day after being hit in the hand by pitches during a weekend series in St. Louis. Puig was available to pinch hit Tuesday — though he was not used — but Ramirez was unavailable.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Dan Haren (8-7, 4.30 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (1-7, 4.43)

July has not been kind to Haren, who has a 9.64 ERA in three starts this month — all losses. He has failed to survive the fifth inning in two straight outings, allowing three runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 frames in a loss at St. Louis on Friday. The 33-year-old is 3-2 with a 4.92 ERA in nine starts against Pittsburgh and won his only decision in two outings at PNC Park.

Liriano is winless since May 30, but that stretch spans only four starts thanks to a month on the disabled list with a strained oblique. The 30-year-old struggled in his first start after coming off the DL but was better last time out, allowing one unearned run and three hits over five innings. Liriano has been lights-out in two previous starts against the Dodgers — the victim of his only win in 2014 — winning both and allowing two runs over 12 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh has won 14 straight games when scoring in the first inning but has not done so since July 12 at Cincinnati.

2. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly told reporters he was impressed with Matt Kemp’s play in right field Monday and will consider using Puig in center when he returns to the lineup.

3. Pirates 3B Pedro Alvarez left Tuesday’s game with left knee discomfort and is day-to-day.

