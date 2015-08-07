Preview: Dodgers at Pirates

Clayton Kershaw owns three National League Cy Young Awards and won MVP honors last season, while Gerrit Cole is emerging as a superstar in the midst of a breakout season. The two All-Star hurlers face off Friday in Pittsburgh as Kershaw’s Dodgers face Cole and the Pirates in the opener of a critical three-game series.

Both teams find themselves in the middle of spirited battles for NL playoff spots with the Dodgers maintaining a three-game lead over San Francisco in the NL West, while the Pirates own the top NL wild-card spot and trail NL Central-leader St. Louis by six games. Kershaw brings a 37-inning scoreless streak into the series and leads the major leagues with 192 strikeouts. Cole’s 14 victories is tops in baseball and he sits third in the NL in ERA, two spots ahead of Kershaw. The Pirates have thrived against the NL West this season, going 11-2 while sweeping three of four series.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, SportsNet Los Angeles, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (9-6, 2.37 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (14-5, 2.29)

Even by his lofty standards, Kershaw’s numbers during his four-start winning streak are ridiculous -- no runs allowed on 16 hits with 45 strikeouts and one walk in 34 innings. Kershaw has led the majors in ERA each of the past four seasons, but found himself 2-3 with a 4.32 ERA in late May. Starting with seven shutout innings in a victory over Atlanta on May 26, the five-time All-Star is 7-3 in his past 12 outings with a 1.10 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings while walking only 12 hitters.

Cole has allowed more than three runs once in 21 starts during his third major league season, although he has lost two of his past three outings. He fell at Cincinnati on Saturday, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits in five innings, striking out eight for the second consecutive outing. Cole is 9-3 with a 2.29 ERA in his past 13 starts, striking out 85 in 88 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh is close to getting infielders Josh Harrison (thumb) and Jordy Mercer (knee) back in the lineup with both are expected to start rehab assignments next week at Triple-A Indianapolis.

2. Los Angeles C Yasmani Grandal is hitting .382 in his past 25 games with five homers and 16 RBIs, raising his average from .259 to .295

3. The Pirates have won 12 of their past 15 home games and are 36-18 overall at PNC Park, the fifth-best home mark in baseball.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Pirates 2