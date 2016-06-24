Preview: Dodgers at Pirates

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heating up with the summer now upon us while the Pittsburgh Pirates have cooled down considerably with losses in 13 of their last 15 contests. The red-hot Dodgers will vie for their seventh consecutive victory on Friday when they play the opener of a four-game series versus the host Pirates.

Rookie Corey Seager is 12-for-29 with five runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak - with five extra-base hits in his last five contests to boot. The 22-year-old went deep among his three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Washington, extending Los Angeles' streak to 13 consecutive games with at least one home run. Although his team is struggling to find its way, Gregory Polanco continued his breakout season by driving in a pair of runs in Pittsburgh's 5-3 setback to San Francisco on Thursday afternoon. The 24-year-old Dominican is 8-for-18 with a homer, five RBIs and three runs scored in his last five outings.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, Sportsnet Los Angeles, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Nick Tepesch (2014: 5-11, 4.36 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Jameson Taillon (1-1, 3.50)

Los Angeles has opted to give rookie right-hander Kenta Maeda an extra day of rest and plans to recall Tepesch from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make Friday's spot start. The 27-year-old Tepesch exercised his opt-out clause with the Texas Rangers earlier this month and signed with the Dodgers, who promptly shuffled to him to their minor league affiliate where he has posted a 3-0 mark with a 2.00 ERA. Tepesch dominated in his last outing by allowing just one run on three hits in eight innings, but will make his first start in the majors since the 2014 season.

After turning in two strong outings, Taillon received a wake-up call from the majors' best team as the Chicago Cubs greeted the 24-year-old with three homers en route to a 10-5 victory over the Pirates on Sunday. Taillon permitted four runs versus the Cubs to eclipse the total of his first two starts while the eight hits he allowed equaled the number in those two outings since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on June 8. Taillon, who is the second overall pick of the 2010 draft, is looking to stop the bleeding after the team surrendered 27 runs and 43 hits in three straight losses to the Giants.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh OF Andrew McCutchen is 1-for-10 in his last three outings and 8-for-46 with 15 strikeouts in his last 12.

2. Los Angeles veteran 1B Adrian Gonzalez is 4-for-12 with a homer and six RBIs in his last five contests.

3. Pittsburgh's Erik Kratz has struggled mightily with fellow C Francisco Cervelli sidelined by a hand injury, going 1-for-23 with 10 strikeouts since being acquired from Houston earlier this month.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Pirates 2