Preview: Dodgers at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates attempt to complete their eight-game homestand with a four-game sweep when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday afternoon. Pittsburgh began its stretch at PNC Park with a 1-0 triumph over San Francisco but surrendered 27 runs over the next three contests - all losses - before registering 18 over three straight wins against Los Angeles.

Adam Frazier came off the bench Sunday to go 2-for-3 with an RBI single in his third major-league game and scored on David Freese’s three-run double in the second inning as the Pirates built a four-run lead and held on for a 4-3 triumph. Los Angeles won the final six contests of a seven-game homestand before arriving in Pittsburgh, where ace Clayton Kershaw was outdueled by Chad Kuhl - who was making his major-league debut - on Sunday. Justin Turner recorded half of the Dodgers’ four hits and drove in all three runs to improve to 4-for-10 with a homer and five RBIs over the first three games of the series. The third baseman has collected 21 of his 37 RBIs on the season over his last 20 contests.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Scott Kazmir (5-3, 4.52 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (4-7, 5.17)

Kazmir is unbeaten in his last eight starts but has not factored in the decision five times, including Tuesday’s outing in which he limited Washington to two runs over six innings. The 32-year-old native of Houston has yielded three runs or fewer in each of his last six turns but failed to last more than five frames three times in that span. Kazmir has split his two career starts against Pittsburgh despite surrendering 13 runs - 12 earned - on 13 hits and five walks over 9 2/3 innings (11.17 ERA).

Liriano lost four straight starts before settling for a no-decision against San Francisco on Wednesday, when he gave up four runs on six hits and three walks in five innings. The 32-year-old Dominican has yielded at least four runs in each of his last five outings and issued a total of 24 walks over 31 2/3 frames in his last six turns. Liriano has yet to lose to Los Angeles in his career, going 4-0 with a 2.73 ERA in five starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates SS Jordy Mercer left Sunday’s game after one inning with head and right ear discomfort suffered when he was kneed in the head by Dodgers 2B Chase Utley while attempting to break up a double play.

2. Los Angeles SS Corey Seager has gone 18-for-41 during his 10-game hitting streak.

3. Pittsburgh optioned LHP Kyle Lobstein to Triple-A and designated RHP Curtis Partch for assignment to make room on the 25- and 40-man roster, respectively, for Kuhl while releasing LHP Cory Luebke after he refused an assignment to Indianapolis.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Pirates 1