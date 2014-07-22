Short-handed Dodgers cruise past Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- The Los Angeles Dodgers played without two of their stars Monday night, as Yasiel Puig and Hanley Ramirez were sidelined due to sore right hands.

It didn’t matter.

Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu continued his fine road pitching with seven strong innings, and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two walks to lead the Dodgers to a 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“We’re more than just Puig and Ramirez,” Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly said. “We have a lot of good players. This was a good team win for us. We got contributions from a lot of guys.”

Puig, the right fielder, and Ramirez, the shortstop, were both hits by pitches during the weekend series at St. Louis. Puig sat out his second straight game after being injured Saturday, while Ramirez got hurt Sunday.

X-rays of both players taken before Monday’s game were negative, but both players were feeling too much pain to swing a bat. Mattingly said they were both day-to-day.

Ryu (11-5) allowed two runs and five hits to improve to 7-2 with a 2.72 ERA in 10 road starts this season. He struck out five and walked one while beating the Pirates for the third time in as many career starts.

“He mixed his curveball and slider with a fastball he was throwing to both sides of the plate,” Mattingly said. “He kept them off balance.”

Seemingly, Ryu should have more success at home in spacious Dodger Stadium, but he is 4-3 with a 4.13 ERA in nine starts there while being king of the road.

“I really don’t have an explanation,” Ryu said through a translator when asked about his road success. “It’s just the way it is happening.”

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was impressed by Ryu.

“We’re not the first club that he’s limited hard contact against,” Hurdle said. “Probably had the biggest breaking curveball that we’ve seen this year as far as depth. You look at the numbers, I mean, it was 13, 14, 15 inches of drop.”

Paced by Gonzalez, the Dodgers broke loose for 12 hits after batting just .213 and scoring 16 runs in their previous eight games. Second baseman Dee Gordon, shortstop Justin Turner and third baseman Juan Uribe had two hits each.

Turner hit a two-run double off third baseman Josh Harrison’s glove in the fourth inning and scored on a single by Gonzalez as the Dodgers built a 5-0 lead that proved to be more than enough for Ryu.

“As a team, we did a good job of putting together good at-bats with runners in scoring position,” Gonzalez said.

Closer Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his 29th save in 32 opportunities after right-hander Brian Wilson and left-hander J.P. Howell combined for a scoreless eighth. Howell has not allowed a run in his last 11 games, a streak covering 8 1/3 innings.

Pirates right-hander Edinson Volquez (8-7) had his four-start winning streak end. He gave up five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings while walking three and striking out three.

Volquez had 10 days off since his last start because of the All-Star break, and he thought that affected him.

“Everything was off today,” Volquez said.

Center fielder Andrew McCutchen had two of the Pirates’ six hits.

The Dodgers, who remain in a virtual tie with the San Francisco Giants in the National League West, raised their road record to an NL-best 31-21 while snapping the Pirates’ six-game home winning streak, Pittsburgh’s longest since 2008.

NOTES: Dodgers RHP Josh Beckett (6-5, 2.26 ERA) will be activated from the disabled list Tuesday night to start against the Pirates and RHP Vance Worley (2-1, 3.38). Beckett will miss the minimum 15 days due to a right hip impingement. ... Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole is scheduled to throw a four-inning simulated game Wednesday and be on a 60-pitch limit. He has been on the DL since July 5 with a strained right lat muscle in his upper back. ... Pittsburgh LF Starling Marte returned to the lineup after sitting out the previous two games because of the aftereffects of being hit in the head by a pitch Friday. He went 0-for-4. ... Pirates 3B Pedro Alvarez was on the bench against Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu after starting the previous three games vs. left-handed starters. Alvarez is hitting .186 with two home runs against lefties in 77 plate appearances this season. ... Pittsburgh RF Gregory Polanco, 3-for-35 in his past eight games, did not play.