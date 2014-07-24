Liriano gets second win as Pirates top Dodgers

PITTSBURGH -- Francisco Liriano has been nowhere near the ace he was last year, when he won 16 games and helped lead the Pittsburgh Pirates on a magical run to their first winning season and postseason berth since 1992.

However, the left-hander got a win Wednesday night, and that has to be considered progress.

Liriano won for just the second time in 17 starts this season and Josh Harrison’s two-run double capped a four-run first inning as the Pirates beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1.

Liriano (2-7) allowed only one run and four hits in seven innings, with four strikeouts and two walks.

“I think I just get ahead in the count and go deep into games and get in quick innings and get better location,” Liriano said. “I‘m not at the point I want to be yet, but everything is getting better and everything is moving forward.”

The left-hander’s other win this season also came against the Dodgers, when he pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings May 30 at Los Angeles.

“To me, he’s a tough guy to get ready for,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “You know he doesn’t throw that many strikes but he throws enough and his offspeed stuff is really, really good. He’s all over the place. He’s not a good guy to hit off of.”

Harrison, subbing at third base for the injured Pedro Alvarez (discomfort in left knee), had two hits. His double gave the Pirates a 4-0 lead just seven batters into the game against Dodgers right-hander Dan Haren (8-8).

“We had him in the first inning throw quite a few pitches and had runners in scoring position,” Harrison said. “You want to get as many runs early as possible. When we get on base, we know we can make things happen.”

Travis Snider, who started in left field because Starling Marte was placed on the seven-day concussion list before the game, had two hits, including a home run in the second inning that pushed the Pirates’ lead to 5-0.

Catcher Russell Martin also had two hits for the Pirates (54-47), who have won five of six games since the All-Star break. They also won for the 15th straight time when scoring in the first inning.

Pirates left-hander Justin Wilson and right-hander Jared Hughes each pitched one scoreless inning to complete the five-hitter.

An ugly July continued for Haren, who allowed five runs and four hits in five innings while striking out six and walking three. He has lost all four starts this month, with an ERA of 9.47.

“It’s just really gotten away from me the last four times out,” Haren said. “I was having a great year. I felt great about everything, the way I was throwing the ball, but now everything has snowballed and everything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong.”

The Dodgers (56-47) lost two of three in the series while two of their stars -- right fielder Yasiel Puig and shortstop Hanley Ramirez -- were missing because of hand injuries suffered last weekend when they were hit by pitches in St. Louis.

Puig did pinch-hit in the eighth inning Wednesday and drew a walk. He stayed in the game in center field -- the first time he has played the position this season. Mattingly said Tuesday that he was thinking of making Puig the Dodgers’ regular center fielder once he got healthy.

Third baseman Juan Uribe had two hits for the Dodgers, who dropped 1 1/2 games behind the Giants in the National League West and open a three-game series with them Friday night at San Francisco.

NOTES: INF Brent Morel was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis as LF Starling Marte went on the seven-day concussion disabled list. ... Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig and SS Hanley Ramirez both were out of the starting lineup with sore left hands. Puig is expected to start Friday night but manager Don Mattingly isn’t as certain about Ramirez. ... Los Angeles C A.J. Ellis was rested after starting the first five games after the All-Star break. ... Pittsburgh RHP Gerrit Cole, on the disabled list since July 5 with a strained right lat, said he felt good after throwing a 70-pitch simulated game. ... Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke (11-6, 2.90 ERA) will face Giants RHP Tim Lincecum (9-6, 3.65) on Friday ... The Pirates open a three-game road series at Colorado on Friday night with RHP Charlie Morton (5-9, 3.28) opposing Rockies LHP Brett Anderson (0-3, 4.00).