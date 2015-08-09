Liriano’s first homer helps Pirates get by Dodgers

PITTSBURGH -- Clint Hurdle has been the Pittsburgh Pirates’ manager for five seasons, and he can’t remember Andrew McCutchen being quite as hot as he is right now.

The superstar center fielder went 3-for-3 with a walk, left-handed pitcher Francisco Liriano hit the first home run of his 10-year career and the Pirates edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 on Saturday.

McCutchen, the All-Star center fielder, is 13-for-29 (.448) with nine RBIs and 10 runs scored in his last nine games. He has been on base in 14 of his last 18 plate appearances.

”No. 22 is doing what No. 22 does,“ Hurdle said. ”It’s fun to watch. He has a lot of confidence in the box. Good balance. Hitting hard pitches. Hitting soft pitches. Timely hits. Battle at-bats. Multiple-pitch at-bats. Getting good looks. Taking walks when they’re there. Not expanding the zone. He’s in a good place in the batter’s box.

“He’s the guy.”

Liriano hit a three-run shot in the second inning in his 160th career at-bat to put the Pirates ahead 4-2. However, the left-hander could not hold the lead, as he wound up allowing four runs in only three innings.

“It was like Halley’s Comet,” Hurdle said of the homer. “I always kid him: Can I see a home run in my lifetime? As many as he has hit in batting practice, I’ve been waiting for this. The way it played out, it was a big home run.”

Liriano smiled when asked about the homer.

“I was just trying to put a good swing on it, and I was lucky enough that it went out,” Liriano said.

The Pirates (64-44) won for the 13th time in their last 16 games at PNC Park and improved to 33-14 against National League West teams over the last two seasons.

Pittsburgh maintained a four-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL wild-card standings.

The Dodgers (62-48) lost for the only the second time in nine games and remained three games ahead of the San Francisco Giants in the NL West.

Over the last two seasons, Los Angeles is just 23-31 against the NL Central and 2-7 vs. the Pirates.

Second baseman Neil Walker had two hits for the Pirates, including a home run.

Right-handed reliever Joe Blanton (3-2) pitched three scoreless innings to earn his first win since the Pirates acquired him from the Kansas City Royals on July 30.

Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez had three hits, while left fielder Scott Van Slyke had two hits and two RBIs, second baseman Howie Kendrick and third baseman Alex Guerrero had two hits each and center fielder Kike Hernandez hit a two-run home run.

Right-hander Mat Latos (4-8) was tagged for six runs and seven hits in four innings in his second start for the Dodgers since a July 30 trade with the Miami Marlins that also included the Atlanta Braves. He walked one and had no strikeouts.

“I just kept leaving the ball over the middle of the plate,” said Latos, who allowed only one run in six innings in his Dodgers debut last Sunday, a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Dodgers closed to within a run on Van Slyke’s RBI double with one out in the ninth inning, but closer Mark Melancon held on for his major-league-leading 35th save in 36 opportunities.

Right fielder Yasiel Puig was originally ruled safe on a throwing error by third baseman Aramis Ramirez after Van Slyke’s double but was called out following a video review.

Center fielder Joc Pederson then walked before Melancon struck out catcher Yasmani Grandal to end it.

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly never directly answered the question when asked if he felt the replay review resulted in the correct call on Puig.

“I just want them to get it right,” Mattingly said. “If they get it right then it’s fine. If it’s 100 percent clear and convincing that foot was 100 percent on the bag then that’s what the call should be and that’s the right call.”

Van Slyke and McCutchen traded RBI singles in the first inning and Los Angeles went ahead 2-1 the top of the second on Gonzalez’s run-scoring single.

Hernandez’s fourth home run tied the game in the top of the third.

The Pirates pulled in front for good, 6-4, with a two-run third. McCutchen doubled and scored on shortstop Jung Ho Kang’s groundout before Walker hit his 11th home run.

NOTES: RHP Vance Worley, who was designated for assignment on July 30, has cleared waivers and the Pirates hope he will accept an assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis. If he goes to Indianapolis, Worley will be used as a starter. ... Dodgers LHP Alex Wood (7-7, 3.65 ERA) will start against Pirates RHP Charlie Morton (7-4, 4.19) on Sunday night in the finale of the three-game series.