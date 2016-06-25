Pirates end Dodgers winning streak

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh players gathered in the home clubhouse of PNC Park Friday night for a little celebration. It wasn’t just the 8-6 win over Los Angeles that called for special recognition -- although wins have been hard to come by for the Pirates in recent weeks.

This was about manager Clint Hurdle, who became the sixth active major league manager to notch 1,000 wins.

“It’s pretty cool,” Pittsburgh’s Jordy Mercer said. “We all got around here and recognized him after the game. It’s pretty special.”

Jung Ho Kang and Matt Joyce hit homers as Pittsburgh ended the Dodgers’ six-game winning streak. Sean Rodriguez drove in three runs for Pittsburgh, which snapped a three-game losing streak but is 7-21 since a five-game winning streak in May.

That means Hurdle crept slowly toward his milestone.

“It was a very interesting way to get there tonight,” Hurdle said. “The one thing I am happy with is my dad’s here. He’s been with me through thick and thin this whole crazy ride, as a player and as a coach and as a manager. He’s proud of me, but I‘m more proud of him being the father that he’s been through this whole crazy thing. So it’s really cool.”

Hurdle joined Bruce Bochy (1,749), Dusty Baker (1,714), Mike Scioscia (1,447), Buck Showalter (1,381) and Terry Francona (1,328) as the only six active managers with 1,000 wins. He is 1,000-1,043 but has won 315 games with the Pirates over the past four seasons; only the Cardinals (325) and Dodgers (319) have won more games in that time.

Dodgers right-hander Nick Tepesch (0-1) lasted just four innings, allowing four runs on five hits. He was called up for the start, his first in the major leagues since September 2014. He did not play in 2015 because elbow issues and spent the 2016 season in Triple-A before making his 40th career big league start Friday.

Pittsburgh rookie Jameson Taillon, making his fourth start, didn’t last much longer. He left three batters into the fifth when he failed to get an out. He allowed four runs on eight hits.

“I made some good pitches, some bad pitches,” Taillon said. “Got punished for the bad ones.”

Neftali Feliz (2-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings for the win. Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his 21st save.

Pittsburgh led 7-4 through five innings before Yasiel Puig launched a 439-foot solo homer into the upper tier of the bleachers in left in the sixth. That gave Los Angeles a streak of 14 games with a homer, tying Washington for the longest such streak this season.

Later that inning, Justin Turner drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to pull the Dodgers within 7-6.

Joyce hit a solo homer to lead off the Pirates seventh and make it 8-6.

Pittsburgh lit up Tepesch for four runs on five hits in the second.

Rodriguez’s hit to center drove in Joyce, who had doubled, and Mercer, who had singled, for a 2-0 lead.

“Joyce started it off with a good (at-bat), and then we just kind of kept rolling after that. It was a fun inning.” Mercer said.

Two strikeouts later, John Jaso’s single to left brought home Rodriguez, and Starling Marte’s double scored Jaso.

“I felt like my stuff was all right but I left too many pitches over the middle of the plate and that hurt me,” Tepesch said. “Stuff-wise, it was pretty much like it was at Triple-A but my command wasn’t the same and you’ll pay for that at this level.”

Los Angeles immediately got two back. Turner doubled in Corey Seager, who also had doubled, moved to third on a groundout and scored when Taillon awkwardly stumbled off of the mound for a balk, making it 4-2.

Kang homered just inside the foul pole in left to lead off the Pirates third and push the lead to 5-2.

In the top of the fifth, Tepesch was lifted for a pinch-hitter.

“I actually didn’t think he pitched all that badly,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. “He got ahead in the count consistently but there were times when he got to two strikes he made some bad pitches and got hurt by that.”

Taillon left in the fifth after giving up a run on a walk, double and single. Adrian Gonzalez drove in another that inning with a sacrifice fly to bring the Dodgers to within 5-4.

Pittsburgh restored a bit more of a cushion with two runs in the fifth on Joyce’s bloop RBI single to left that scored Rodriguez’s RBI sacrifice fly. That extended the lead to 7-4.

NOTES: Los Angeles designated OF Will Venable for assignment. ... Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said RHP Frankie Montas had a recurrence or similar injury to the rib problem he had previously. There is no determination on how long Montas will be out or whether he might need surgery. ... Pirates RF Gregory Polanco was not in the lineup. He has left leg discomfort and was replaced by Matt Joyce. ... LF Starling Marte (left foot) returned to the Pittsburgh lineup. ... Pirates RHP Juan Nicasio (family matter) was reinstated from the restricted list and moved to the bullpen. ... The Pirates selected INF/OF Adam Frazier from Triple-A Indianapolis. ... Pittsburgh RHP Jorge Rondon was designated for assignment. ... Pirates C Jacob Stallings was optioned to Indianapolis. ... Pittsburgh INF Cole Figueroa was designated for assignment. ... The Pirates have not named a starter for Sunday night’s game. One option is Chad Kuhl, who is 6-2 with a 1.19 ERA for Indianapolis.