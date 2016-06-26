McCutchen leads Pirates past Dodgers

PITTSBURGH -- With trade rumors swirling, Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen picked Saturday to look like his former self.

Against the surging Los Angeles Dodgers, McCutchen ended right-hander Kenta Maeda's no-hit bid in the fourth inning. Two innings later, McCuthchen took Maeda deep a second time to fuel a five-run sixth inning that powered the Pirates to a 6-1 win at PNC Park.

After the Pirates surrendered a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth, McCutchen cracked his second home run of the game, his 11th of the season, over the left-field wall with two men on and no outs in the bottom of the inning.

Maeda, who allowed two hits in his previous five innings, served up a four-seam fastball that McCutchen turned into a 4-1 lead to chase Maeda from the game.

"It's not like I'm sitting around hoping things change," McCutchen said. "I'm trying to get things done and get things turned over, so it was a good night and hopefully I'll be able to go from here."

Saturday marked McCutchen's 11th career multi-home run game and his second of the season, with the other coming April 26 against the Colorado Rockies. McCutchen, the 2013 National League MVP, has struggled this season and particularly in recent weeks, as have the Pirates.

Pittsburgh (36-39) has rebounded with two wins to open its series against Los Angeles (41-35) after losing 13 of its previous 15 games.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was pleased with the overall effort and was especially complimentary of McCutchen.

"He's going to get to somebody sooner or later, it doesn't matter who," Hurdle said. "They can be good. They could have been around. They can be young, fresh. He's going to get to somebody.

"A breaking ball up in the zone, he crushed that one. Then he got him on the other end. He got him on a fastball."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts agreed with Hurdle.

"(McCutchen is) one of the elite players in the league. Everybody knows that," Roberts said. "Eventually, he's going to get hot. You just hope that it doesn't happen until you get out of town, but he got us tonight."

The Dodgers' struggles continued after right-hander Joe Blanton took the mound. Blanton walked Matt Joyce and surrendered a two-out home run to shortstop Jordy Mercer that ballooned Los Angeles' deficit to 6-1.

After pitching five perfect innings, Pirates left-hander Jeff Locke lost a 1-0 lead in the sixth.

Dodgers left fielder Scott Van Slyke led off the inning with a double down the left-field line for the team's first hit. Catcher A.J. Ellis followed with a double to right field, scoring Van Slyke and tying the score 1-1.

Locke (7-5) finished his night by striking out Van Slyke with runners on second and third and two outs in the seventh.

He and Maeda battled through the first few innings, but only Locke remained perfect.

Maeda walked the first batter he faced on four pitches. A wild pitch allowed John Jaso to move to second and he advanced to third on a ground ball by left fielder Starling Marte before Maeda settled down by striking out McCutchen and forcing third baseman David Freese to ground out.

The Pirates failed to get a hit until McCutchen stepped to the plate with one out in the fourth. After three consecutive strikeouts, Maeda hung a slow curveball that McCutchen sent 427 feet to left field, giving Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead.

Maeda thought he pitched well for the most part but didn't execute well enough on either McCutchen home run.

"Both were situations where I fell behind in the count and then I made mistakes," Maeda said through an interpreter. "I needed to get ahead in the count there and I didn't and he made me pay for it. I didn't exactly execute my game plan against him. I needed to pitch better against him."

Maeda immediately allowed another hit to Freese before getting Joyce and second baseman Josh Harrison to each ground out.

Locke finished the fifth by forcing right fielder Yasiel Puig into a groundout, which got a roaring applause from the PNC Park crowd.

"It was a good game," Locke said. "Kratz and I were on the same page. I made some good pitches. The defense played unbelievably behind me, like they always do."

