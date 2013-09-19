RF Yasiel Puig had a little yin and a little yang working Wednesday. Puig had three hits, including his 17th home run, and was a triple short of the cycle. However, he was picked off second base when Carl Crawford bunted through a fastball in the top of the first inning. D-backs LF Adam Eaton also turned a ground ball to right field into a double when Puig laid back on the ball and let it come to him.

LF Carl Crawford had an infield single in three at-bats and scored a run in his first start since Friday. He had been nursing lower back soreness. Crawford pinch-hit in the final two games of the San Francisco series last weekend, then sat out the first two games of the D-backs series Monday and Tuesday. Manager Don Mattingly said he would monitor Crawford’s progress with an eye toward health. “One of those things with the back, you are banged up, banged up, and the next thing you know it kind of frees up,” said Mattingly, adding a word of caution. “I’ll be careful with him. Plus we have some lefties coming, so it gives me a chance to keep seeing Scott (Van Slyke, a right-handed hitter).”

SS Hanley Ramirez was given a scheduled day off Wednesday and may get Thursday off, too, manager Don Mattingly said. Ramirez had a single, three walks and three runs in the Dodgers’ 9-3 victory over Arizona on Tuesday, his first game back after missing four with back soreness. “It’s been part of the plan. Hanley is going to play a day, off a few days. It’s going to be a matter of keeping him sharp while getting his body rest. Whatever we have to do to get him right,” Mattingly said. The manager said he expects to follow the same procedure until the Dodgers reach the postseason.

OF Andre Ethier is still wearing a protective boot on his left ankle but has hit off a tee and is doing a little bit of throwing, manager Don Mattingly said. Ethier is expected to begin doing pregame work with the team this weekend in San Diego. “We are still a few days away with him,” Mattingly said. Ethier left last Friday’s game in the eighth inning after doubling down the left field, and he hasn’t played since. Ethier feels OK running straight ahead, Mattingly said, but cutting is bothersome.

RHP Ricky Nolasco will make his 14th start for the Dodgers since being obtained from Miami on July 6 to flesh out the rotation. Nolasco had a career-high seven-game winning streak stopped in his last outing, Saturday in San Francisco, when he gave up seven hits and five earned runs in 1 1.3 innings, the second-shortest start of his career. He is 10th in NL with a 2.36 ERA since being acquired by the Dodgers, and he has been particularly effective against Arizona this season, going 3-0 with an 0.83 ERA in three starts. Nolasco gave up one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings for an 8-1 victory over the D-backs on Sept. 9. He is 8-2 with a 3.48 ERA against the D-backs in 11 career starts, 4-1 with a 4.54 ERA at Chase Field.