LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu was the rotation casualty when the Dodgers opted to push LHP Clayton Kershaw back from his expected Wednesday start in Arizona to Saturday in San Diego. Ryu, who pitched a two-hitter in a 2-1 loss at Arizona on Monday, is not scheduled to start again until Tuesday in San Francisco, so he would be going on eight days’ rest. Ryu is 13-7 with a 3.03 ERA in 28 starts. He is behind only St. Louis RHP Shelby Miller in victories among NL rookies, and his 181 innings are tops among rookies.

1B Adrian Gonzalez was held out of the lineup Thursday because of a sore quadriceps, although he entered the game to play first base in the last of the ninth inning. “For me it’s more than a cramp, but it’s less than a full-blown injury. But it is enough to sit him,” manager Don Mattingly said. “Obviously he knows his body. We don’t think it’s major. He says he can play defense.” Gonzalez, who leads the Dodgers with 21 home runs and 98 RBIs, first felt a pull Tuesday and was removed from the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. He was ejected from Wednesday’s game in the sixth inning. He was available to pinch hit Thursday, Mattingly said.

SS Hanley Ramirez was 2-for-4 with two home runs in the NL West-clinching 7-6 victory over Arizona on Thursday, and he ended a streak of 1,090 games with a postseason appearance. He was given a scheduled day off Wednesday to maintain the irritated nerve in his lower back, and he was removed after grounding out in the ninth inning Thursday. “Stan (trainer Conte) told me if I see him bend or shake, he is coming out. And it looked like he was doing some stuff, so I took him out,” manager Don Mattingly said. “We have to be careful with him. With Hanley it’s got to go through medical. If the docs say he can play, he’ll play.” Ramirez said he is not concerned about the back.

OF Andre Ethier (ankle) was unavailable for the sixth straight game Thursday, but he said he expects to be able to take early batting practice before the game at San Diego on Friday. “It feels better today, and that’s all we are looking for,” said Ethier, who still has a bit of a limp. Ethier, who is hitting .272 with 33 doubles, 12 homers and 52 home runs in 141 games, does not expect to need much game time to get his stroke back. “That’s the goal, to get back with four or five games left,” he said. “Twenty-five, 30 at-bats should get me back where I need to be.”

RHP Edinson Volquez will make his first start against his former San Diego teammates Friday. Volquez signed with the Dodgers on Aug. 28 following his release by San Diego the day before. Volquez is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four appearances (one in relief) with the Dodgers, mirroring the numbers he showed in 27 appearances with the Padres (9-10, 6.01 ERA). Volquez has shown an improved command with the Dodgers, walking only one in 16 2/3 innings after walking 69 in 142 1/3 innings with San Diego. Like most pitchers, his numbers are better at Petco Park than in most other venues: He is 11-13 with a 3.94 ERA in 35 appearances there.

RHP Chris Withrow was unavailable Thursday after leaving the team to be with his wife for the birth of their child.