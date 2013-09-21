1B Adrian Gonzalez was among several players who got most of the night off--the former Padre registered a pinch-hit single in the ninth--after the club clinched the NL West on Thursday in Arizona. Gonzalez, who didn’t start Thursday’s game but appeared later as a defensive replacement, had been bothered by a quad injury. With the division title in hand, manager Don Mattingly said his priority is to get Gonzalez healthy for the playoffs.

SS Hanley Ramirez was given the night off for health reasons. Ramirez has been bothered by back and hamstring issues. Ramirez was the star of the Dodgers’ 7-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, clinching the NL West title. Ramirez went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs. “Hanley, we’re going to be more careful,” manager Don Mattingly said of resting Ramirez for much of the remainder of the regular season. “As much as anyone, I think he’s going to get the most days (off).”

OF Andre Ethier took batting practice before Friday’s game but didn’t play for the seventh consecutive game because of a sprained left ankle suffered a week ago. There is no timetable for his return, though manager Don Mattingly said he expects to get Ethier some playing time before the regular season ends. “I’d like to see Andre get at-bats again but not at the price of not being able to run all of a sudden,” Mattingly said.

CF Matt Kemp got the night off before pinch-hitting in the ninth. Kemp is expected to play several games before the regular season ends since he has sat out the majority of the season with injuries. “Matt is in a different category. We’d like to see Matt play most of these games, but not at the risk if his hammy is tight,” manager Don Mattlingly said. “Matt is in a position that I’d like to see him play more to get more confident in his leg and ankle and get more at-bats.”

LHP Clayton Kershaw will start Saturday’s contest against the Padres. Kershaw was scheduled to start Wednesday, but the Dodgers pushed it back to give him some extra rest as they prepare for the post-season. Kershaw hasn’t fared well this season against the Padres, losing all three of his starts against them. He is 0-3 with a 4.67 ERA. Overall, Kershaw is 8-6 with a 2.61 ERA in 20 starts against San Diego.

RHP Chris Withrow is expected to rejoin the Dodgers on Saturday in San Diego. Withrow and his wife Jaclyn celebrated the birth of their first child, Walker Reid, on Wednesday night.