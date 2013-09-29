RF Yasiel Puig was out of the lineup against the Rockies on Saturday, a night after fouling a ball of his shin. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said Puig was fine by Saturday afternoon -- Puig also came out clean on X-Rays after Friday’s game -- and that he was just playing it safe. Puig is expected to play Sunday.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu takes a 14-7 and 2.97 ERA into his final start of the regular season on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies. Ryu pitched seven scoreless innings on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants in his last start. He won his only previous start against the Rockies this year. Allowing two runs in six innings in the Dodgers 6-2 win on April 30.

RHP Zack Greinke allowed one run and four hits and struck out seven in six innings in his final start of the regular season on Saturday against Colorado. Greinke’s 2.63 ERA is the second-lowest mark of his career behind only his 2.16 ERA in his 2009 Cy Young season. Greinke lost for the first time since July 25 against Cincinnati, a span of 11 starts, as his career-high season winning streak was snapped at seven in a row. Greinke finished the season with 15 wins, one shy of his career high, set in both 2009 (16-8) and 2011 (16-6).

CF Matt Kemp was a late scratch from the lineup on Saturday against the Rockies with soreness in his left ankle. The Dodgers said it was precautionary, but it’s worth noting it’s the same left ankle that sidelined him for nearly two months this summer.

RHP Brian Wilson retired the Rockies in order in the ninth inning on Saturday for his eighth consecutive scoreless outing (7.1 IP) since Sept. 11. Wilson has tossed scoreless relief in 16 of 17 games as a Dodger and lowered his ERA to 0.68.