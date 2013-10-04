RF Yasiel Puig had two hits and was hit by a pitch against the Braves on Thursday in his first postseason game. He is the 10th Dodgers rookie to collect two or more hits in a postseason game since the team moved to Los Angeles in 1958. Puig cooled off in September after a blazing first three months with the team.

1B Adrian Gonzalez hit his first postseason homer, connecting for a two-run shot off Kris Medlen on Thursday in the opener of the National League Division Series. The homer came on a first-pitch changeup. Gonzalez was 2-for-5 and is now 7-for-19 in five postseason games. He hit .357 for San Diego in the 2006 NLDS.

RHP Zack Greinke will try to build off a 6-1 record and 1.36 ERA in the last 10 starts of the regular season when he faces the Braves in Game 2 of the NL Division Series on Friday in Atlanta. He missed a month with a broken collarbone but finished the year 15-4 with a 2.63 ERA. Greinke allowed four hits over seven scoreless innings in a victory over the Braves on June 6 at Los Angeles. The 2009 American League Cy Young Award winner with the Royals is 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA lifetime against the Braves. Greinke made three postseason starts for Milwaukee in 2011, going 1-1 with a 6.48 ERA.

OF Skip Schumaker is the Dodgers’ starting center fielder for the NL Division Series with Matt Kemp out for the postseason and Andre Ethier hurting. Schumaker went 0-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly Thursday.

OF Andre Ethier made the Dodgers’ NL Division Series roster, but he remains hobbled with an injury just above his left ankle. “He’s here to pinch-hit. You’re not going to see him in the outfield,” manager Don Mattingly said of Ethier, who grounded out in the eighth inning Thursday against the Braves. With Matt Kemp out for the postseason and Ethier hurting, Skip Schumaker is the Dodgers’ starting center fielder.

LHP Clayton Kershaw struck out 12 over seven innings and recorded his first postseason victory as the Dodgers opened the National League Division Series with a 6-1 victory over the Braves. He allowed three hits -- all singles -- and walked three, leaving after 124 pitches. He is the first Dodger to record as many as 12 strikeouts in a postseason game since Sandy Koufax fanned 15 in Game 1 of the 1963 World Series against the Yankees. Kershaw struck out six in a row over one stretch.