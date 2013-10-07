LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up four runs and six hits in three innings for a no-decision in Sunday’s Game 3 of the NL Division Series against the Braves. He became the first Dodgers rookie pitcher to start a game for the club since Hiroki Kuroda in 2008. Ryu fared better at the plate than on the mound Sunday, driving in the Dodgers’ first run of the game with a sacrifice fly.

LF Carl Crawford went 2-for-5 in Game 3 of the NL Division Series against the Braves on Sunday, hitting a big three-run homer that gave the Dodgers a 4-2 lead in the second inning. It was Crawford’s fourth career postseason home run, the last one coming in 2010 while he was a member of the Rays. “All playoff home runs are big for me,” Crawford said when asked to rank them. “That’s definitely a big one to take the lead right there and get the team some momentum going into the rest of the game. It was huge for us. It was at a point in the game where we could have fell back and got into a big hole.”

SS Hanley Ramirez had a single, a double and a triple in Game 3, giving him six extra-base hits against the Braves, tying the club record for a postseason series. Duke Snider and Steve Garvey shared the mark. Ramirez is 7-for-13 in the series. “I don’t know how he got out six times,” Dodgers C A.J. Ellis said of Ramirez. “He’s a pretty amazing hitter, easily the most talented hitter I’ve ever played with. He’s really locked in right now, he’s got a great approach. He hits all pitches, all speeds, all different types of pitchers. I‘m really happy he’s my teammate.”

OF Andre Ethier worked out in center field Sunday before Game 3, and he said he hopes to start in one of the remaining NL Division Series games. Either has been limited to pinch-hitting duty in the series because of pain in his left leg, just above the ankle. Manager Don Mattingly said it would be “a surprise” if Ethier proved able to start in the series.

RHP Ricky Nolasco is scheduled to start Game 4 of the NL Division Series against the Braves. He is 6-10 with a 5.11 ERA in 24 career games (23 starts) against Atlanta. Leading up to Game 3, however, manager Don Mattingly said he was not ruling out starting LHP Clayton Kershaw on three days’ rest if the Dodgers were to lose Game 3. That scenario will not come into play. The uncertainty of the situation did not bother Nolasco. “This isn’t about me,” he said. “I’ll be here and ready to take the ball whenever they ask me to pitch.”