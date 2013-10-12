LHP Chris Capuano, who worked three innings in relief to earn a game in Game 3 of the NLDS against Atlanta, was surprisingly left off the NLCS roster. Another LHP reliever, Paco Rodriguez, will join Capuano on the sidelines for this series.

RHP Zack Greinke pitched outstanding baseball for eight innings Friday night but had nothing to show for it. Greinke did a masterful job of hitting corners and changing speeds in allowing just four hits and two runs, walking one and whiffing 10. He came in with a checkered postseason past against St. Louis, owning a puffy 6.17 ERA, but was in control most of the game. “Zack was really good tonight and kind of probably could have kept going,” Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly said.

RHP Carlos Marmol was placed on the NLCS roster, along with late-season pickup Edinson Volquez. Neither one made the NLDS roster, although Marmol pitched effectively in 21 outings after being acquired from the Chicago Cubs in late July, working scoreless ball in 18 of them and pitching to a 2.53 ERA.

CF Andre Ethier (ankle) picked up the start in Game 1 of the NLCS Friday night. Ethier wasn’t able to run well enough to play the outfield in the NLDS against Atlanta and pinch-hit in all four games, going 0-for-3 with a walk. Ethier went 1-for-5 with a walk before leaving the game as part of a double-switch in the 13th inning.

LHP Clayton Kershaw had the lowest ERA of any starter in the majors this year, but didn’t have success against St. Louis, losing both of his starts. He will try to correct that in Game 2 on Saturday. Kershaw took a 5-3 defeat on May 26 in Dodger Stadium and fell 5-1 on Aug. 6 in Busch Stadium despite giving up just two runs over six innings.