RF Yasiel Puig had two of the Dodgers’ eight hits and walked once, but he grounded into a double play after CF Andre Ethier singled to open the ninth inning off Cardinals RHP Trevor Rosenthal. Puig has two straight two-hit games after going 0-for-10 with six strikeouts in the first two games of the series. He was knocked off the plate by a high, tight fastball with two runners on before his RBI single in the fourth inning, but the Dodgers saw no intent. “It’s first and second there, right?” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “So, his ball runs across the plate all the time. I know they’re trying to pitch him in and it gets way. I don’t think there is any message trying to be sent there.”

RHP Zack Greinke will face RHP Joe Kelly, his Game 1 opponent, in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers considered pitching Greinke on three days’ rest in Game 4, manager Don Mattingly said, but ultimately opted to go with RHP Ricky Nolasco as scheduled. “We flip-flopped more than once on what we wanted to do with it,” Mattingly said, “but we just didn’t feel like at this point it was the right thing.” Greinke gave up two runs and struck out 10 in eight innings in Game 1, a 3-2, 13-inning St. Louis victory. He was 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in his one regular-season start against the Cardinals this year and is 8-3 with a 3.10 ERA in 12 career appearances against them. With Milwaukee, Greinke faced the Cardinals twice in the 2011 NLCS, winning Game 1 and losing Game 5 in a series St. Louis won in six games.

3B Juan Uribe, who earned World Series rings with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants, is 2-for-17 in the NLCS, a series he made possible with a two-run homer in the last of the eighth inning in the Dodgers’ clinching 4-3 victory in Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta. He is hitless in his last 14 at-bats after getting two singles in Game 1, his two-run single in the third inning driving in both runs in the Dodgers’ 3-2, 13-inning loss.

SS Hanley Ramirez was obviously bothered by the hairline fracture in his left ribcage from the first inning of Tuesday’s game. Ramirez grabbed his side after his first swing in his first at-bat and was on his haunches in the infield while taking grounders before the top of the second. He struck out three times, the last time looking at three fastballs in the fifth inning, and was removed in a double switch in the seventh. “He was having a little more trouble today as the game went on,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “It got worse as we went along. We’ll try it again (Wednesday). We’ll see where he goes (Wednesday), if he’s able to get loose. Basically we are at the same spot.” Ramirez had a two hits and an RBI in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series after sitting out Game 2. He was hit by a pitch from St. Louis RHP Joe Kelly in the first inning of Game 1.

RHP Ricky Nolasco gave up three runs and three hits in four innings, suffering his first loss against St. Louis in three starts this season. Nolasco entered 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in two starts against the Cardinals, one with Miami and one with the Dodgers. Manager Don Mattingly said pitching Nolasco was the right thing to do because it will enable the team’s Nos. 1 and 2 starters, RHP Zack Greinke and LHP Clayton Kershaw, to pitch on regular rest the rest of the series. “We felt Ricky would give us a good game,” Mattingly said. “We’ve got a game pitched well enough tonight to win.”