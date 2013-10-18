FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
October 19, 2013

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

OF Mike Baxter was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Thursday. Baxter, 28, hit .189/.303/.250 with no homers, four RBIs and five stolen bases in 74 games with the Mets this year. Over parts of four major league seasons with the Padres and Mets, Baxter has a .229/.335/.348 career hitting line with four homers, 26 RBIs and 10 steals in 194 games.

OF Alex Castellanos was designated for assignment by the Dodgers to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired OF Mike Baxter. Castellanos, 27, went 3-for-18 (.167) with one homer and one RBI in eight games for the Dodgers this year.

SS Hanley Ramirez (fractured rib) and CF Andre Ethier (sore left ankle) will be in the starting lineup for Game 6 of the NL Championship Series, manager Don Mattingly said Thursday. Ramirez, who sat out Game 2 of the series after getting hurt in the opener, is 2-for-12 (.167) with one RBI in the NLCS. Ethier is 3-for-17 (.176) with no RBIs in the series.

CF Andre Ethier (sore left ankle) and SS Hanley Ramirez (fractured rib) will be in the starting lineup for Game 6 of the NL Championship Series, manager Don Mattingly said Thursday. Ramirez, who sat out Game 2 of the series after getting hurt in the opener, is 2-for-12 (.167) with one RBI in the NLCS. Ethier is 3-for-17 (.176) with no RBIs in the series.

