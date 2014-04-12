RF Yasiel Puig was 1-for-4 with a double and a run while hitting second in the order Friday, returning to the lineup after missing three starts with a thumb ligament injury that occurred when he jammed his thumb into the bag on a head-first slide into first base against San Francisco on April 12. “He did some drills for Stan (trainer Conte) and was cleared,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu threw seven scoreless innings against Arizona on Friday, running his streak to 12 straight scoreless innings in two starts against the D-backs this season. He threw five shutout innings in a 7-5 victory over the D-backs in Australia on March 23. “He was very, very good, better than the first time we saw him,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “First-pitch strikes. He was pouring them in there, any count. Staying out of the middle. He made it tough for us to get anything going.”

SS Hanley Ramirez extended his hitting streak to seven games with three hits, two doubles, on Friday, when he also scored three runs. He is 12-for-27 during the run, a .444 batting average, and is hitting .310 this season.

RHP Chad Billingsley (elbow) played catch from 75 feet Friday afternoon, manager Don Mattingly said, adding that there is no timetable for him to make another rehab start. Billingsley popped a piece of scar tissue loose in a rehab start Monday, considered routine, after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) threw at 75 feet early Friday afternoon while recovering from the back injury that has sidelined him since returning from the Dodgers’ two-game series against the D-backs in Sydney, Australia, on March 22-23. “Still waiting on a plan, but still moving forward,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. Kershaw won his only start this season, giving up one run in 6 2/3 innings of a 3-1 victory over the D-backs on March 22 in Sydney, Australia.