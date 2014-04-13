LF Scott Van Slyke was 1-for-2 with a double and a walk against D-backs left-hander LHP Wade Miley. Van Slyke was in the lineup because of his career success against Miley. He entered the game 3-for-9 with two homers and a double in the matchup, with the double and one homer coming in two plate appearances in the Dodgers’ 3-1 victory on March 22 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

1B Adrian Gonzalez extending his hitting streak to eight games with his third inning home run Saturday. He has homered in three straight games, and now has 26 career homers and 84 RBIs against the D-backs, the most by an active major league. “I’ve got a (swing) finish that I like, that I can stay consistent with,” Gonzalez said. “That’s the most important thing. Really, it’s the basis of my swing. If I have a good finish, I have a good swing. So it’s really what I focus on.” Barry Bonds had 39 homers against the D-backs.

RHP Zack Greinke won his third game is an many starts Saturday and is 3-0 with a 1.47 ERA in three starts at Chase Field since signing with the Dodgers before the 2013 season. “It was a tough game,” Greinke said. “They didn’t really chase many of the pitches I wanted them to chase. It wouldn’t always work out if you were in that same situation, but today it did. It was a struggle.”

RHP Brian Wilson threw 20 pitches in a simulated game Saturday and was pleased with his progress. “Felt great. Headed toward the right direction,” said Wilson, who has been on the disabled list since March 31 with right ulnar nerve inflammation. “I‘m happy with the way the ball is coming out. It’s normal. I feel sharp. I‘m getting a lot of late movement, which is what I rely on.” Wilson, the Dodgers’ top setup man, is eligible to return for the first game of the Dodgers’ three-game series at San Francisco on April 15, but a date has not beens set. “We’ll see how he comes out of this,” manager Don Mattingly said. “We have a couple of plans in place.”

LHP Clayton Kershaw threw 15 pitches off a mound at Chase Field on Saturday, his first time on a mound since going on the disabled list with a stiff back in late March. Kershaw threw only fastballs as part of his rehab program, and while throwing at some velocity was not full-go, manager Don Mattingly said. “They only allow him to throw so hard,” Mattingly said.