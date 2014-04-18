1B Adrian Gonzalez extended his hit streak to 12 games with a run-scoring single and drove in one of two Dodger runs. The highlight of the streak is homering in four straight games April 9-13. His 15 RBIs rank among the league leaders. He went 2-for-4 Thursday and is 17-for-50 (.340) during the streak.

SS Hanley Ramirez, a day after being pelted on a hand with a Ryan Vogelsong pitch, was out of the lineup. X-rays were negative, and the injury is not believed to be serious. Justin Turner played short for Ramirez and went 1-for-3 with a run scored. Ramirez expects to play Friday.

RHP Brian Wilson pitched for the first time since coming off the disabled list and tossed a scoreless eighth inning, retiring 3B Pablo Sandoval and C Buster Posey with two aboard. “It’s actually a lot of fun to pitch against the heart of the order,” said Wilson, adding he’s further motivated against top hitters.

LHP Clayton Kershaw, whose back injury will shelve him until May, threw 35 pitches (including breaking balls) off a bullpen mound and will continue to throw every other day. No word on when a rehab assignment would begin.