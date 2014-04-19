FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2014 / 3:23 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Yasiel Puig walked three times to tie a career best. Puig also accomplished that feat Aug. 7 in St. Louis.

1B Adrian Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a 10th-inning single. Gonzalez is hitting .333 (18-for-54) during the streak with five doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs.

RHP Zack Greinke struck out eight batters for the third consecutive start Friday night. Greinke also amassed eight strikeouts against San Francisco on April 6 and against the Diamondbacks on April 12.

RHP Chris Withrow allowed his first earned run in relief Friday night. Until Arizona scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, Withrow had not conceded an earned run in nine innings through eight appearances, including Friday night.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
