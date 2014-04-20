2B Dee Gordon amassed seven assists Saturday night. Gordon also went 2-for-4 at the plate, raising his average to .375.

RHP Josh Beckett will make his third start of the season Sunday. Beckett began the season on the disabled list with a sprained right thumb.

1B Adrian Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to 14 games, the longest in the National League so far. Gonzalez’s longest hitting streak was 18 games in 2012.

LHP Clayton Kershaw will throw in a bullpen session Sunday, then will face one or two batters to simulate game conditions. Kershaw is on the disabled list because of a strained muscle in his left shoulder.