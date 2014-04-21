RHP Kenley Jansen has seven saves in nine opportunities and 21 strikeouts in 11 innings. Jansen earned the save Sunday by striking out the side in the ninth, his only inning of work.

RHP Josh Beckett had his most effective performance of the season Sunday. Beckett conceded only one hit and two walks in five innings while striking out seven and throwing 83 pitches, but did not get the decision. The right-hander began the season on the disabled list.

LF Carl Crawford’s sixth-inning triple was the 118th of his career, leading all active major leaguers.

1B Adrian Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to 15 games, the National League’s longest so far. Gonzalez is batting .350 during the streak with six doubles, five home runs and 16 RBIs.

LHP Clayton Kershaw threw 50 pitches in a three-inning simulated game Sunday. The shoulder soreness that put the two-time Cy Young Award winner on the disabled list was “gone,” Kershaw said afterward. C A.J. Ellis added that Kershaw looked “great” and his velocity appeared “very comparable,” he said.

C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) was in full gear to catch LHP Clayton Kershaw’s simulated game Sunday, just 12 days after surgery. As of April 20, Ellis still hadn’t done running or agility drills. He’s expected to miss four-to-six weeks total.