April 23, 2014 / 6:19 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jose Dominguez pitched two innings of relief after being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque (Pacific Coast League) earlier in the day. Dominguez allowed two hits and two runs in two innings while striking out two. INF Chone Figgins went to Albuquerque to open a spot for Dominguez.

1B Adrian Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to 16 games, two shy of his career best. During the streak, which began April 2, Gonzalez is batting .344 (22-for-64) with five home runs, six doubles and 18 RBIs.

SS Hanley Ramirez, since returning to the starting lineup after missing one game, is in a 1-for-15 slump and has struck out five times. Ramirez missed the April 17 road game against the San Francisco Giants. Ramirez left the previous night’s game in the seventh inning after a pitch from RHP Ryan Vogelsong hit him on the back of the left hand.

LHP Paul Maholm, who took the loss Monday night, has lost seven of his past eight decisions. That span dates from July 5, 2013, when Maholm pitched for the Atlanta Braves.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (strained left shoulder muscle) will throw another bullpen session and will pitch in a minor-league rehabilitation assignment Friday. Kershaw could rejoin the Dodgers when the team plays in Washington from May 5-7.

