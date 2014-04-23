INF Dee Gordon celebrated his 26th birthday Tuesday by going 2-for-3 with a run scored and two stolen bases, giving him 12 overall. Gordon is batting .369. He banged his head into Phillies 3B Jayson Nix’s knee on a stolen base in the seventh inning. Gordon came out of the game in a double-switch at the end of that inning but passed the concussion protocol after the game.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu had his scoreless string of innings snapped at 18 when he gave up two runs in the fifth. It was the first time he had been scored upon since April 4, when the San Francisco Giants tagged him for eight runs (six earned). Against Philadelphia, Ryu gave up two runs and nine hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked two (one intentional) on 106 pitches, 68 of them strikes.

LF Carl Crawford entered the game batting .400 for his career against the Philadelphia Phillies, but failed to get a hit in four at-bats. Crawford, however, drove in one of the Dodgers’ two runs with a sacrifice fly.

1B Adrian Gonzalez was 0-for-3 with a walk, ending his 16-game hitting streak in Tuesday night’s defeat by the Philadelphia Phillies. Gonzalez is batting .288.

SS Hanley Ramirez continued to fight his way out of a slump. Timing appears to be an issue, manager Don Mattingly said. “I just think he’s a touch off,” Mattingly said. “He’s the kind of guy that once he makes that adjustment, it could be one pitch or one swing when he’s going to be off and running.” Ramirez went 1-for-5 in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the Phillies, leaving him in a 2-for-20 funk with six strikeouts.

OF Andre Ethier didn’t start because of flu. Ethier has been ill for the past few days, but manager Don Mattingly said Ethier appeared to be feeling better Tuesday.