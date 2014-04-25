INF Dee Gordon, who got the night off, has 12 stolen bases -- tops in the majors. Gordon’s 12 steals in April are the most by a Dodger since he stole a dozen in September 2011. Gordon has been caught only once this season.

RF Yasiel Puig went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs, including the tiebreaker in the fifth inning, helping the Dodgers (13-9) end a two-game skid and snap Philadelphia’s three-game winning streak on Wednesday night. Puig has hit safely in five of the last six games.

RHP Zack Greinke (4-0) struck out 11 and pitched seven-plus innings in the Dodgers’ 5-2 win over the Phillies on Wednesday night. Greinke gave up two runs, five hits with a walk. He was dominating for much of the game, striking out the side in the fifth and fanning five in a row at one point. The 11 strikeouts were his best as a Dodger. Greinke also went 1-for-2 at the plate with a walk. Greinke has gone at least five innings and allowed two or fewer runs in 17 consecutive starts, dating back to July 30, 2013, the longest stretch in the major leagues.

SS Hanley Ramirez homered and went 2-for-4 in Wednesday’s 5-2 win over the Phillies. Ramirez, who was mired in a 2-for-20 funk entering the game, drove a 3-1 pitch an estimated 419 feet into the seats in right-center field off reliever Mario Hollands to open the eighth. It was Ramirez’s third home run of the season.

LHP Clayton Kershaw will make a rehab start Friday at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Kershaw, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since March 23 with strain in his upper back, could make two minor league starts before returning to the Dodgers, manager Don Mattingly said.